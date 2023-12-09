Nearly two years into the war, is Russia's economy out of the woods?

Nearly two years after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy has demonstrated surprising resilience in the face of Western sanctions (Sergei Gunayev)

As he prepares to run for re-election in 2024, is President Vladimir Putin right to claim that the worst is over for the Russian economy?

Nearly two years after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy has demonstrated surprising resilience in the face of an unprecedented avalanche of Western sanctions.

But economists say Russia’s wartime economy is showing signs of warming up, while Western leaders are hopeful sanctions will eventually ease.

A French diplomatic source expected the economic penalty to start being felt in late 2024 or early 2025.

Another European diplomatic source told AFP, “Sanctions are like a small puncture in a tyre. It’s not immediate, but it works.”

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Agathe Demarais, an analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

He said the penalties were not aimed at triggering a collapse of the world’s ninth-largest economy, which could spark a global crisis, nor at bringing about regime change.

“Their objective is to limit the capabilities of the Russian war machine,” Demaris said.

The EU has imposed 11 rounds of sanctions on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including affecting its key oil and gas exports. A 12th package of measures, including a ban on imports of Russian diamonds, is currently in the works.

According to official data, 49 percent of European exports to Russia and 58 percent of Russian imports are under sanctions.

Even though Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world, its economy has been hurt but not destroyed.

Observers say previous economic crises and the first set of Western sanctions over the 2014 annexation of Crimea have taught Putin’s economic team how to better manage risks.

– ‘Symptoms of overheating’ –

The Kremlin now plans to increase defense spending by nearly 70 percent in 2024, a sign that Moscow may be preparing for a longer war in Ukraine.

Putin announced in October, “We have overcome all the problems that arose after sanctions were imposed on us, and we have begun the next stage of development.”

According to official Russian data, the country’s gross domestic product grew by 5.5 percent in the third quarter of this year and economic growth is seen at 2 percent next year.

Alexandra Prokopenko, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said the Russian economy has performed well but its performance indicators are misleading.

“These are all symptoms of overheating. One-third of growth is driven by military spending, so the economy has become addicted to the military needle,” said Prokopenko, who will work at the Russian central bank between 2019 and early 2022.

“Dependence on oil has also increased and is stronger now than before the war,” he told AFP.

To help circumvent sanctions on oil sales, Russia has built a vast shadow fleet and parallel financial infrastructure.

“Russia’s main export earnings still come from the sale of hydrocarbons,” Prokopenko said, pointing to major buyers such as China and India.

EU imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 40 percent in the first seven months of the year, to about 5.3 billion euros ($5.7 billion), according to environmental watchdog Global Witness.

Companies from post-Soviet countries such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China and Kazakhstan are involved in plans to help Moscow avoid sanctions. Research shows that Russia has access to Western weapons technology through third countries such as China.

Prokopenko said European companies are also ready to continue trading with Russia, including with dual-use goods, if these deals can be made through third countries.

– ‘Being fed up with money’ –

Damaris acknowledged that there are “inconsistencies” in European policymaking on Russia, but said it is difficult to predict Moscow’s long-term resilience.

“At the moment they are on a war footing, but how long will this last? It is difficult to say,” he said.

“Social peace is also expensive.”

Observers say that while sanctions have complicated the lives of ordinary Russians, some moneyed Muscovites are living their best lives, directly benefiting from the war.

“Moscow is full of money,” Sergei Medvedev, a longtime political observer, wrote on Facebook, pointing to defense deals and rising oil sales.

Eyewitnesses say more high-end cars are being seen on Moscow streets, while luxury shopping and dining show no signs of slowing down.

Writing for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Denis Volkov and Andrei Kolesnikov said last month that Russians had adapted to new economic conditions “in the space of just a year.”

“Most Russians understand that the war in Ukraine will not end soon, and they try not to focus too much on military topics or developments at the front,” he wrote.

Russian society, he said, “has learned to stop worrying about war”.

