Nearly half of Europeans say their standard of living has ‘already’ declined as the crisis worsens

The latest Eurobarometer shows growing pessimism across the EU as the cost of living crisis begins to escalate.

The Ukraine war, the energy crisis, rising inflation and the cost of living due to the coronavirus pandemic have become the biggest concerns for EU citizens, according to a new Eurobarometer, which shows that 45% of respondents are currently experiencing “some” trouble. It is happening. Or having “a lot” of difficulties with their personal income.

The survey speaks of a “multi-crisis mood” across the continent.

Additionally, 46% of Europeans believe their standard of living has already declined as a result of the growing crisis, while 39% expect to see a decline sometime this year.

Only 14% do not expect any change or impact.

The countries that have seen the greatest perceived decline in living standards are Cyprus (70% of respondents say standards have “already fallen”), Greece (66%), Malta (65%), France (62% %) and Portugal (57%), the report shows.

People in the Nordic countries are most comfortable with their current income – 87% in Sweden, 86% in Denmark and 84% in Finland – while only 21% of people in Greece and Bulgaria are satisfied with their earnings.

More worryingly, 30% of respondents admitted that they struggle to pay their monthly bills “from time to time” and 9% say this is the case “most of the time”. Once again, Greece and Bulgaria have the largest share of the population experiencing such hardship, with 86% and 64% respectively.

Overall, 56% of Europeans express dissatisfaction with measures taken at EU level to tackle the rising cost of living, while 64% feel the same about the actions of their national governments.

Overall, 93% of survey participants say they are concerned about the cost-of-living crisis, including rising food and energy prices. Poverty and social exclusion (82%), climate change (81%) and the potential spillover of the Ukraine war into neighboring countries (81%) also represent sources of concern among EU citizens.

In particular, almost three-quarters of people admit to being concerned about “the risk of a nuclear incident”, which is driven by this scenario. inflammatory statements From the Kremlin.

Despite these widespread fears and conflicts, European support for Ukraine remains stable: 74% of EU citizens approve of the EU’s response to the war, while 23% of citizens disapprove of it.

Approval of EU aid to Ukraine is overwhelming among respondents from the Northern region: 97% in Sweden, 95% in Finland, 93% in the Netherlands and 92% in Denmark.

Only in Slovakia (49%), Greece (48%) and Bulgaria (48%) does this support fall below the 50% threshold.

When asked about the wider effects of the war, 65% of all those surveyed said they were “not very” or “not at all” confident that their personal lives would remain unchanged.

Eurobarometer, issued by the European Parliament thursday morningIt is based on more than 26,000 face-to-face interviews conducted between October and November in all 27 member states.

In addition to the cost of living and Ukraine, the results also touch upon the EU as a whole, its institutions, and the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The share of those who have a positive image of the EU fell from 52% in May to 47% in November, with large differences between countries. Also, 62% view their country’s membership as a “good thing”, while a small minority (10%) call it a “bad thing”.

Still, more than half of respondents (51%) say things are going in the “wrong direction” in the EU, while less than a third say things are going in the “right direction.”

Pessimism runs even deeper within national borders: 62% of EU citizens say things are going in the “wrong direction” in their home country.

In an interesting twist, 63% of the participants claim that things are going in the “right direction” in their personal lives, indicating a serious dissonance between the domestic environment and the political landscape.

People in Luxembourg (82%), Ireland (80%) and Sweden (80%) are most satisfied with the current state of their personal lives, while those in Romania (49%), Poland (47%) and Portugal (46%) People %) are more mixed.

Most Europeans (57%) are optimistic about the future of the EU, with 39% describing themselves as neutral or very pessimistic. France, Cyprus and Greece are the only member states where the pessimistic view represents majority opinion.

Source: www.euronews.com