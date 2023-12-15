It’s been 11 months since NFT gaming enthusiasts were promised a $1.8 million refund after losing out on Logan Paul’s NFT game CryptoZoo. Paul announced and promoted the game in 2021, but it performed poorly and its investors suffered huge losses for which they are still waiting for compensation.

Initial announcement: Hopes raised and expectations set

Paul launched CryptoZoo in 2021 as an NFT-focused play-to-earn game that allowed players to earn Zoo, the game’s native cryptocurrency, and then use them to purchase eggs. The resulting eggs can now be hatched to reveal different animal images, after which – by combining animals, one can create hybrid animals – which they can sell in the game to earn more Zoo.

The intention was to replicate the operating cycle and provide a viable opportunity for players to make money in the game and convert it into real cash whenever they wished, however, the plans fell through due to the controversy that followed. The game’s tragedy began when Paul and his team posted initial photos of the creatures in the game. Many criticized Paul and his team for using photoshopped stock images of regular animals instead of rare NFT-like images for the game.

One of the most notable critics of Paul’s game was YouTuber Stefan Findeisen aka CoffeeZilla, who called out Paul for being dishonest with regard to several components of his NFT game and for Paul’s alleged deceptive techniques in relation to his NFT game. Condemned.

Paul responded to the allegations in a video, detailing his opinion on the entire matter and admitting that he missed the mark by hiring some wrong people as part of the project team. But he would not admit that he employed any deceptive tactics in his NFT venture.

Earlier in January, the social media influencer and WWE Champion said that the game was still in its development phase, but that he was planning to give away more than $1.8 million to those who completed the game amid the controversy before it was fully launched. Will promise. Want to withdraw cash first.

Months of Anticipation: The Long Wait and Growing Investor Concerns

Since the promise of “1.8 million for those who do not want to wait for CryptoZoo to be completed”, NFT game investors have yet to hear back from them. The deafening silence prompted YouTuber CoffeeZilla to speak out again. In June this year, after 6 months of silence, FindEisen took to X (formerly Twitter). call paul Again on behalf of our aggrieved and allegedly defrauded NFT gaming investors.

“Hey Logan, CryptoZoo was promising $1.8M refund to victims, and wasn’t paying after 6 months” Another masterclass in marketing?

I want to interrogate all the people you cheated and the criminals you hired.” Wrote Coffeezilla on X.

He continued his tweet by taking aim at Paul and citing his $1.8 million promise in January.

“$1.8M Refunds for Those Who Don’t Want to Wait”.

$0 distributed.

Good marketing Logan.” Adds CoffeeZilla.

It is not certain when Logan Paul will reimburse his NFT community members, especially since he did not include any timeline. However, 11 months is already a long time, and he either stays true to the commitment or sees it extended in the coming months.

