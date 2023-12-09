Nearly $900 Million in Bitcoin Sent to Exchanges – Is BTC Price Dropping? , bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin had another positive price performance last week, with its price rising by more than 14% in just seven days. However, the price of the leading cryptocurrency and its early bullish potential may be in danger, as investors cash in their profits.

According to the latest on-chain data, large amounts of Bitcoin have been transferring to cryptocurrency exchanges over the past few days.

BTC traders move to crypto exchanges in droves

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed via a post on X that large amounts of Bitcoin have been transferred to centralized exchanges over the past few days. The revelation is based on “exchange inflow” data from blockchain analytics platform Glassnode.

According to the post on When Bitcoin – and most cryptocurrencies – are transferred to exchanges, it usually means that some investors may be looking to sell their assets.

about 20,000 $BTC has been sent to the known #crypto Exchange wallets, worth over $880 million in the last five days! pic.twitter.com/rfeuBSaSv8 – Ali (@ali_charts) 8 December 2023

Mass transfers to exchanges are not particularly promising for crypto assets and their value, as they increase the amount of cryptocurrencies available on the open market. As more Bitcoins are transferred to exchanges, the supply available for sale increases, potentially putting downward pressure on the price.

However, it is worth noting that there has been no apparent impact on the price of BTC so far. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is $44,260, representing an increase of 2.2% in the last 24 hours.

How is Bitcoin investor sentiment changing?

Interestingly, another recent data point from Glassnode refutes the notion that investors are losing confidence in the flagship cryptocurrency. The analytics platform revealed that sentiment among long-term Bitcoin investors has shifted to a state of confidence. In fact, crypto pundit Ali Martinez said it marks “a significant shift in confidence” from investors.

Chart showing changes in BTC long-term investor sentiment confidence | Source: ali_charts/x

As shown in the graph above, this on-chain data revelation is based on the long-term holder net unrealized profit/loss (NUPL) metric. This metric takes into account unspent transaction output (UTXO) and serves as an indicator to assess the behavior of long-term investors.

It is no surprise that BTC optimism continues to strengthen as investors await the green light for spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) in the United States. Several spot BTC ETF applications are under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with several expected to be approved as early as 2024.

Bitcoin price reaches $45,000 on daily time frame Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from Barron’s, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com