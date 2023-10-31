Warren Buffett thinks big. You can’t achieve a net worth of over $100 billion without doing this.

It is not surprising that he has led Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 1.93%) (BRK.B 1.72%) To invest lots of money in some of the biggest companies on the planet. About 70% of Buffett’s $326 billion Berkshire portfolio is invested in these nine megacap stocks.

1. Apple

Apple (AAPL +1.23%) ranks as Berkshire’s largest holding by far, accounting for 47% of the group’s total portfolio. It is also the world’s largest company with a market cap of more than $2.6 trillion. Buffett loves the “stickiness” of the company’s products, saying in a CNBC interview earlier this year that many customers wouldn’t give up their iPhones forever, even if offered $10,000.

2. Bank of America

Although Buffett isn’t as big a fan of bank stocks as he used to be, he still likes them Bank of America (BAC 2.07%). BofA is his second-largest position, comprising about 8% of Berkshire’s portfolio. Buffett bought even more shares of the big bank earlier this year. However, Bank of America is only a borderline megacap stock right now, with a market cap hovering around the $200 billion range.

3. Coca-Cola Company

Buffett owns shares Coca-Cola Company (KO 1.65%) Longer than any stock other than Berkshire. Coca-Cola still accounts for about 7% of Berkshire’s portfolio. Its market cap of about $240 billion is much larger than when Buffett first began taking positions in the stock in 1988.

4. Chevron

Buffett reduced his stake beam (CVX 1.21%) to some extent in the second quarter of 2023. However, the oil and gas giant still makes up 5.5% of Berkshire’s portfolio. Chevron’s market cap is $274 billion, its lowest ever in 2023.

5. Visa

Economic moats rank among Buffett’s favorite things to look for in stocks. visaThe K (V 1.66%) MoT includes network effects (the more merchants and cardholders use its payment network, the more valuable it becomes). Berkshire owns about $2 billion worth of Visa stock, though that’s not even 1% of its total portfolio. This is just a fraction of a percent of Visa’s total market capitalization of more than $460 billion.

6. MasterCard

Take everything that has just been said about Visa and apply it to master card (MA 2.29%) also. The only difference is that Berkshire’s stake in Mastercard is worth about $1.5 billion, and the payment processing company has a market cap of about $340 billion.

7. Amazon

Buffett doesn’t have a huge stake Amazon (AMZN 3.89%) (only 0.4% of Berkshire’s total portfolio), but the stock has been one of their biggest winners this year. The e-commerce and cloud services leader is one of the largest megacap stocks among its holdings with a market cap of more than $1.3 trillion.

8. Johnson & Johnson

johnson and johnson (JNJ 0.98% ) used to be a huge position for Berkshire. It is now one of the smallest holdings after Buffett gave up most of his stake in the healthcare company several years ago. Still, Buffett hasn’t completely reined in J&J. Even after spinning off its consumer health unit, the company’s market cap remains around $350 billion.

9. Procter & Gamble

Berkshire has assets worth about $46 million Procter & Gamble (PG 1.43%) shares, making it a small stake in the group’s portfolio. However, P&G remains a monster in the consumer staples sector with a market capitalization of just under $350 billion.

Buffett’s Best Megacap Stocks

What Are Buffett’s Best Megacap Stocks? My answer varies depending on your investing style.

For income investors, I’d go with Chevron. The energy company offers a dividend yield of around 4.2%. Chevron has also raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

In my view, the best pick in the group for value investors is Bank of America. Big bank stocks trade at a forward earnings multiple of just 7.9. It may also attract income investors with its dividend yield of 3.8%.

I like Amazon for growth investors. Artificial intelligence (AI) should provide a massive tailwind for the company’s AWS cloud services business. Amazon’s profitability is also growing nicely. This big stock could get even bigger over the next decade and beyond.

