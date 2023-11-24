Nearly 10,000 former Wilco employees paid £42m by Insolvency Service since collapse

Almost 10,000 former employees of retailer Wilko have been paid more than £42 million by the Government Insolvency Service since the high street retailer closed.

The government agency has covered the outstanding redundancy pay and statutory notice pay of employees affected by the collapse of the 93-year-old chain.

It revealed that around 9,800 payments have been made so far, with each claim processed and paid within an average of 24 hours.

The discount hardware and furnishing chain had 400 stores across the UK when it fell into administration in August, coming under pressure from weak consumer spending and outstanding debts owed to suppliers.

The dramatic collapse left nearly all of Wilco’s 12,500 employees unemployed.

The Insolvency Service, run by its Redundancy Payment Service (RPS), said it began preparing for an influx of claims when Wilco went into administration, despite holding out hope it could still find a buyer.

But it was unable to secure a rescue deal and administrators sold a large portion of the company’s assets, including 71 stores to Poundland and up to 51 shops to rival discounter B&M.

However, both deals did not automatically include employees.

Rob Graham, senior operations manager at RPS, said: “The entire RPS team is working around the clock to pay former Wilco employees as quickly as possible.

“We know how difficult it is for former employees at times like these.”

Wilco paid all of its former employees their outstanding wages, as well as holiday pay, overtime or commissions that were due at the time it went into administration.

But it was able to claim money for redundancy and notice payments from the RPS, which distributes money held in the government’s National Insurance Fund.

Meanwhile, Wilco bosses will appear before MPs next week to answer questions over its collapse and a £50million shortfall in its pension fund.

