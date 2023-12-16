Nearing retirement? Make sure you can say yes to this main question.

Older woman documents laptop GettyImages-1391107082 (1)

While you’re working and contributing to a retirement plan, you should invest your savings so that your money can grow into a larger sum over time. And once you retire, it’s best to keep your investments largely invested in a variety of assets. This way, your money will keep growing, even if you are making withdrawals.

You may have often heard that it’s a good idea to move away from stocks and invest more in bonds during retirement. This is good advice, as stocks are much more volatile.

However, you may not want to completely deplete your stocks in retirement. For many seniors, a 50/50 split between stocks and bonds is a pretty good bet. This way, a part of your savings will generate higher returns and a part will be more protected from sharp market fluctuations.

But no matter how you invest your savings as a retiree, there is one important question you’ll want to ask yourself before you retire. And this is a question that is essential to your financial health after you stop working.

Do I have enough cash to cover at least one year’s expenses?

You don’t want to keep all of your retirement savings in cash because if you do, your money won’t be able to grow. And if you keep 100% of your savings in a bank account paying 1% interest, it can seriously hamper your ability to take larger withdrawals from your nest egg, because your balance won’t change that much from year to year. Must be increasing.

Also, you may not want to invest all your savings. Rather, you should aim to keep at least a year’s worth of expenses in cash.

The reason? You never know which year could be really bad for the stock market. And a simultaneous decline in the bond market is possible. Hence it is important to opt to leave all your investments alone during such periods to avoid serious losses. If you keep about a year’s worth of expenses in cash, you will potentially be able to weather a 12-month period of market volatility.

All you need is ready cash

Chances are, many of the assets you choose to invest in as a senior will be quite liquid. But still, you never know when an emergency expense may arise that requires you to have cash on the spot.

This is another reason to transfer a year’s worth of living expenses to plain old cash as you near retirement. You may suddenly need that money for home repairs or to solve a problem related to your vehicle.

It’s definitely wise to keep your money invested during retirement. But if that milestone is approaching, ask yourself if you’ve transferred a year’s worth of living expenses into cash yet. And if not, take this step before your retirement becomes official so you’re adequately protected.

