NEAR token lights up: price up 22% in seven days, network activity up 350%

NEAR Protocol, a blockchain operating system (BOS), demonstrated notable growth in the third quarter of 2023, defying the challenging conditions of the overall cryptocurrency market.

According to a recent report from Messari, the recent price surge in the crypto market has led to a significant increase in key metrics of the NEAR protocol over the past month.

Increase in transactions drives revenue growth for NEAR

According to the report, despite the moderate downturn in the crypto market, with XRP and Grayscale facing court rulings in their favor, the NEAR protocol has shown resilience. The total crypto market capitalization declined by 5.8%, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) seeing declines of 7.5% and 10.0% respectively.

To put this into context, NEAR’s circulating market capitalization declined 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $1.08 billion, while its fully diluted market capitalization declined 17% QoQ to $1.12 billion.

Nevertheless, NEAR Protocol maintained its position as the 40th largest crypto protocol by market capitalization as of the end of the quarter.

One of the main highlights in Q3 ’23 for the protocol was revenue growth, which increased 9% QoQ from $98,000 to $108,000. The average transaction fee remained at a low $0.001 throughout the quarter.

Regarding network activity, NEAR recorded a substantial increase in addresses during Q3 ’23. Active addresses increased by 350% QoQ, reaching 260,000 daily active addresses, while new addresses saw a 274% QoQ increase, totaling 51,000 daily new addresses.

This growth was primarily fueled by the launch of NEAR’s leading application KAIKAINOW, and is supported by contributions from Web3 health and fitness apps, Sweat Economy, and Aurora, a solution that allows Ethereum contracts to be executed in a “higher performance environment.” allows for. Near ecosystem.

TVL falls to $52 million in Q3 2023

According to Messari, NEAR saw a 13% QoQ decline in total value locked (TVL) to $52 million by the end of the quarter. NEAR ranks around 35th among blockchains in terms of TVL.

Within the TVL of the NEAR network, NEAR contributed $41 million (80%), while Aurora contributed $11 million (20%).

Regarding DEX trading volume, NEAR reported an average daily volume of $1.3 million, maintaining stability compared to the previous quarter. NEAR ranks around 30th in DEX trading volume.

NEAR’s stablecoin market capitalization experienced a 27% QoQ decline, primarily driven by reductions in USDC and USDT. However, the native USDC was launched on NEAR during this period, while USN, the decentralized bank’s winding-down stablecoin, remained unchanged.

NEAR token’s bullish momentum continues

Regarding price action, as seen in the 1-day chart below, the token of the NEAR protocol, NEAR, has broken out of a long-term downtrend that began on July 20 and ended on August 18. , thereby beginning a phase of accumulation.

However, on October 19, the token began an uptrend, resulting in significant gains of 12% over the past 30 days, 22% within a fourteen-day time frame, and 22.3% over the past week. Currently, the token has continued its rally, seeing a 2.6% increase in the last 24 hours, bringing the current trading price to $1.23.

When considering the year-to-date period, the token remains well below its 2022 high, experiencing a 60% decline in this period. Furthermore, the bullish momentum should continue for NEAR to recapture its 2023 annual high of $2.83 which was achieved in April.

It remains to be seen whether the token can maintain its current bullish momentum and generate further profits in the upcoming months by taking advantage of the rallies witnessed by the largest cryptocurrencies in the market.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com