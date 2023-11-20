After trading sideways around the $36,500 level for a few days, Bitcoin finally turned on the offensive a few hours ago and surged above $37,000.

Most altcoins are also with modest gains today, with Ethereum reclaiming $2,000 after falling below that level late last week.

BTC back above $37K

The primary cryptocurrency suffered a massive decline on Wednesday – November 15 – as bears took complete control of the market and pushed it to a weekly low of $35,000. However, the bulls did not give up and resumed the recent rally within the next 24 hours.

In one of the most notable daily price pumps in some time, BTC added nearly $3,000 and reached $38,000 for the second time in under a week.

However, like the previous attempt, this too was largely unsuccessful and Bitcoin soon dropped below $36,000. The next few days were quiet, with BTC trading sideways between $36,000 and $36,500.

Monday’s early trading session started on a more positive note, with Bitcoin jumping to $37,500. Although the asset has declined some since then, it is still above $37,000.

Its market capitalization has reached almost $730 billion, while its dominance on alts is still over 51%.

close to escape

It is safe to say that NEAR Protocol’s native token has been the top performer among large-cap alts over the past 24 hours. NEAR has surged by nearly 20% and is trading above $2.1.

Chainlink, Aptos, IMX, HBAR and LDO also follow suit with gains of up to 8%. ETH, ADA, MATIC, DOT, XRP, BNB, DOGE, TRX, AVAX, and LTC are also in the green but in a more modest fashion.

SOL is the only top 10 altcoin in red today. The asset has fallen by 2.5% in a day and is now at $60.

The total crypto market cap has increased by almost $20 billion in a day and has regained the $1.4 trillion level on CMC.

