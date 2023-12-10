NDLEA operatives on Saturday intercepted 12 consignments of cocaine at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The consignment contained 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6 kg.

NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said in Abuja on Sunday that 44-year-old entrepreneur Augustine Emeka was arrested in connection with the consignment.

He said Mr Emeka, who claimed to run a copper wire business, was arrested at the airport upon arrival from Douala, Cameroon via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines.

“During the initial interview, the suspect admitted that the consignment of cocaine was for delivery to 12 different individuals in Nigeria,” Mr Babafemi said.

In a related development, according to the agency, NDLEA operatives on Friday arrested a fleeing suspect, Prince Ifeanyi, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

Mr Ifeanyi had gone into hiding following the seizure of a 20kg consignment of Indian hemp bound for the UK at the airport linked to him on September 8.

ALSO READ: NDLEA arrests 181 suspects in Ogun, recover three pistols, cocaine

Mr Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also arrested Jamila Fatiu, a 45-year-old Beninois, at the Ebute-Ero jetty on Lagos Island on December 4.

An NDLEA spokesman said that when Ms Fatiu was arrested while traveling by boat to the Semé border, she was carrying 398 bottles of codeine cough syrup.

(NAN)

Support Premium Times journalism with integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy and a transparent government,

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to Premium Times, you are helping to sustain relevant journalism and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

donate

Text Ads: Call Willy – +2348098788999

Source: www.premiumtimesng.com