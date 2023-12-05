DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ — The results of the Global Stocktake and the socioeconomic impacts of climate-related events around the world call for urgent transformation of our economies and the mobilization of climate finance at speed and scale. , This kind of transformational change requires increased leadership throughout government.

As countries advance their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), they are attempting to engage the whole of government to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and ensure sustainable development.

“Leadership from finance ministries is critical to mainstreaming economic and development strategies and creating an enabling environment for implementation and increased ambition, bringing a long-term vision that goes beyond the 2025 NDCs and aligning long-term low-emission development strategies. informs (LT-LEDS),’ says Sigirid Kaag, Finance Minister of the Netherlands and co-chair of the coalition.

“By bringing together a diverse range of countries, coalitions and partnerships can play an important role in providing a credible assessment of climate finance needs, ambition and flows to support NDCs and LT-LEDS, and not just change, but real Paris “Aligned financing pathways with common, but differentiated responsibilities,” says Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia’s finance minister and co-chair of the coalition.

The Finance Minister plays a central role in setting and implementing the climate agenda and has the specific position of:

Set ambitions and align NDCs and LT-LEDS with development strategies and economic growth and fiscal projections;

inform mid-century decarbonization pathways;

Integrating climate considerations into economic and fiscal policies;

ensuring prioritization of climate actions within the country’s budget allocation process;

To improve the enabling environment for raising finance from public and private sources; And

Assess the efficiency of climate-related spending and inform climate policy decision-making.

The Finance Ministers’ Partnership and Coalition for Climate Action will provide targeted resources and expertise to finance ministries to actively engage in the development of NDCs and LT-LEDS.

“Strong involvement of finance ministries, and collaboration between NDC partnerships and coalitions plays a vital role in the formulation and implementation of ambitious, yet implementable NDCs and LT-LTDs and driving sustainable development,” said Dr. Jean D’Arc Muzamaria, Minister of Environment of the Republic of Rwanda.

