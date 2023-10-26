NBCUniversal’s flagship streamer Peacock reached 28 million subscribers after adding 4 million during the latest quarter, and did so with a narrow loss of $565 million.

The studio’s streaming service lost $614 million in the year-ago period. The entertainment group had previously pointed to “extreme losses” of about $3 billion for Peacock this year, which it downgraded on Thursday to a $2.8 billion loss forecast.

The latest Peacock earnings report, published as part of NBCU’s parent company Comcast’s third-quarter results, also showed streamer revenue of $840 million, up 64 percent from a year earlier.

Comcast Corp. President Mike Cavanagh said on a morning analyst call that the media giant is sticking to its plan for Peacock to accelerate its transition from legacy linear TV networks to the streaming space. Comcast executives predicted Peacock’s improved financial performance in 2024, saying, “We are pleased with our progress in just a few years as we advance our streaming strategy as a result of the ownership change at Hulu.”

Overall, revenue at Comcast’s content and experiences division, which includes NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming business, international networks and Sky Sports channels and its film studios and theme parks, rose just less than 1 percent to $10.5 billion, while interest, Adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization came to $1.97 billion.

NBCUniversal’s studios division reported EBITDA down 22 percent to $429 million and revenue down 23.6 percent to $2.5 billion on lower content licensing and theatrical revenue. christopher nolan’s oppenheimer It grossed more than $900 million at the worldwide box office, while overall theatrical revenue at the studio fell 25 percent to $504 million due to higher revenues in the previous year’s period. Minions: The Rise of Gru And Jurassic World: Dominion.

Results for NBCU’s media unit included revenues of $6 billion, up .4 percent from a year ago, with an adjusted EBITDA profit of $7.23 million, up 6.5 percent year-over-year due to higher revenues and lower operating costs. developed. Domestic advertising in the media unit fell 8.4 percent to $1.91 billion, while domestic distribution revenue rose 3.8 percent to $2.5 billion due to lower political advertising revenue in domestic markets compared to 2022.

During the latest quarter, theme park revenue from Universal locations in Orlando, Florida, Los Angeles, Osaka and Beijing rose 17 percent to $2.41 billion. In its legacy cable TV business, Comcast lost another 490,000 customers during the latest quarter as it faces the continued impact of cord-cutting and TV viewers turning to streaming platforms.

Elsewhere, Comcast lost another 18,000 residential broadband customers, while gaining 294,000 wireless customers. Comcast’s stock fell $2.83, or 6.6 percent, to $39.92 on Thursday morning due to a combination of declining broadband subscribers and home advertising revenue.

During the analyst call, Comcast CFO Jason Armstrong reported that the media giant had saved about $500 million in working capital during the current production shutdown in Hollywood amid the dual actors and writers strike. “We expect this gain in working capital to reverse as production reaches its normal level in the coming quarters,” he said.

When Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts was asked on an analyst call about media speculation that pro sports leagues like the NBA and NFL might invest in Disney’s ESPN service, he declined to comment because it is a strategic partner. Is searching for. But he argued live TV sports on Peacock, including upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics coverage, underscores his company’s growing focus on live sports streaming to engage and retain audiences.

“A big part of this is a commitment and confidence that we see in finding a way to stream more and more of all sports over the next years. And this will require more bandwidth. And for this we will need an opportunity to provide better products in the market. This is our strategy and gaming is really at the heart and soul of everything we do,” Roberts told analysts about the lean into gaming at Peacock, with additional benefits for the company’s broadband Internet strategy.

Roberts also talked about Walt Disney and Charter Communications recently unveiling a new carriage agreement that many see as reshaping the TV landscape. While praising both companies for striking a new deal that worked for them, he rejected the idea that there is only one carriage model to run the TV business.

“Every situation is a little different. What’s important to us is to find a way to help our customers have a great network, holistic content and access to that great content. And I think we’re really well positioned to do that. And we’re looking forward to executing on that,” Roberts said.

Source: www.hollywoodreporter.com