NBC’s Lester Holt, Kristen Welker to moderate third GOP debate

nbc nightly news anchor Lester Holt and meet the Press Host Kristen Welker has been selected as moderator of the third GOP primary debate in Miami next month.

He will be joined by host Hugh Hewitt Hugh Hewitt Show on the Salem Radio Network. as anchor of nbc nightly newsHolt is NBC News’ main anchor for primetime political coverage, including presidential debates, party conventions and election nights.

Welker is the moderator meet the Press, NBC News’ flagship Sunday morning public affairs show. NBC News, which will produce the debate for its linear TV, streaming and digital platforms, will replace Fox News and Fox Business, which previously hosted the two Republican primary debates.

The third contest between the GOP candidates, organized by the Republican National Committee, will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami-Dade County on Nov. 8 from 8 to 10 p.m. Salem Radio Network and Republican Jewish Coalition. Partnering with NBC News for the third debate, while the Rumble will air the debate live.

The RNC has not yet announced the candidates who are eligible to participate in the Miami debate after meeting standards in polling and donor count and podium lineup. Former President Donald Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination, has yet to participate in a GOP debate, which has not been a major audience draw.

The first two Republican primary debates averaged 11.25 million viewers across all platforms – slightly less than half the number of the first two debates of the 2016 GOP primary (23.5 million), when there was a larger field of candidates for the party on the platform.

The first two debates were dominated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, while South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence also appeared on the debate stage. are.

Source: www.bing.com