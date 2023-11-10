NBC News Now adds Sky News simulcast in streaming expansion (exclusive)

Sky News is now on NBC News.

NBC News streaming service will simulcast Sky News Today with Wilfred Frost Weekday mornings at 5 a.m. EST, morning extension.

The program marks the first time that a Sky News program will be simulcast on the streaming service, and will be the first NBC News Now show to originate from outside the US (it will be based at Sky News’ London headquarters).

Sky News – although not part of NBC News Group – is also owned by Comcast, which controls the Sky media empire in the UK and Europe. David Rhodes, former chairman of CBS News, is executive chairman of Sky News Group.

NBC News executive VP Janelle Rodriguez noted that the network has occasionally carried some Sky News feeds during nightly hours, but the regular cadence on NBC News Now is a different kind of compromise.

“Wilfred Frost was at CNBC for many years, so he’s someone many in the audience are already familiar with. When David Rhodes and I were talking with Time, I thought, you know, it would be incredible if we could offer Wilfred’s programming,” Rodriguez says. “Most people who are going to watch the 5 a.m. news They’re serious news people, right? They want news, they’re not looking for light entertainment, and with someone like Wilfred being able to provide the scope of our international reach and our international focus, with which our audience “It was just a no-brainer for me, already having some acquaintances. It would be a great partnership.”

Rodriguez says NBC News Now launched in 2019, but has been growing month after month and quarter after quarter. NBC News says Wednesday night’s coverage of the third Republican primary debate had “the largest primetime audience ever” and “the highest peak audience on record”, though specific viewership numbers were not disclosed.

“The North Star for us is, first and foremost, premium journalism,” Rodriguez says. “So, for us, NBC News Now is not something isolated, it’s something that is the central focus of what we do, but it’s also connected to everything we do, and we want to create that seamless viewer experience.” “If you’re watching NBC News, you’re watching NBC News now, and there’s no difference between the level and the quality that viewers have come to expect for decades.”

Rodriguez says the company plans to continue adding more programming hours to the streaming news offering over time.

