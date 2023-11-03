Source: Pixabay

An NFT trading card based on NBA rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama sold for more than $110,000 on Thursday, far more than the $67,333 one paid for his physical trading card in August.

The card, released by Sorare, an officially licensed fantasy basketball game, sold for 61.182 ETH, or approximately $110,120, at the close of the auction. The NFT is a unique single-edition card, meaning the auction winner “YNWA” is the only person to have it.

“This is a milestone for the digital collectibles market that the highest amount ever paid for a Vembanyama card has been paid for a 1-of-1 digital Sorare unique card,” a Sorare spokesperson told CryptoNews over email. “This is testament to the immense talent and popularity of Victor Wembanyama as the league’s rising star, as well as the key advantages digital Sorare cards have over traditional physical sports collectibles – proven ownership and real utility.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Wembanyama’s record physical trading card sale was made in August on collectibles auction platform Goldin for a price of $67,333. The physical card was a “pre-rookie” card, released before his official NBA debut.

The record-breaking sale can be attributed to Vembanyama’s rapidly growing reputation as one of the most talented young players in the league. Yesterday, the 7-foot-4 center posted a terrific statline of 38 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks as his San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns by a score of 132-121.

Sorare is a cryptocurrency-based fantasy sports game. Collectors purchase NFT digital player cards with Ethereum to create a virtual team of five players in soccer, basketball or baseball. Based on the real-life performance of their players, collectors can earn rewards like cryptocurrency and additional NFTs.

According to CryptoSlam data, Sorare has made more than $713 million in NFT sales on its platforms to date. In 2021, the company secured a significant Series B funding round of $680 million, valuing Sorare at $4.3 billion.

Sorare NBA achieved its highest NFT sales record in February when an NFT featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks sold for 113.9 ETH, equivalent to approximately $187,000 at the time.

The popularity of this platform is also increasing rapidly among athletes. Last year, soccer superstars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as well as tennis legend Serena Williams all joined Sorare as an investor and brand ambassador.

