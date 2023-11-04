NBA icon opens up on 'changing the world' with revolutionary housing project

NBA icon Rick Fox has expressed surprise at the concept of innovation, highlighting how life-saving solutions are being invented around the world by what he calls very smart people.

NBA legend Rick Fox is trying to revolutionize the way people build, providing a sustainable alternative to concrete. Credit: Ronnie Archer

Fox recently unveiled the first home made of the new material, which does not contain cement, in the Bahamas with Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis (pictured) Credit: Ronnie Archer

Fox won three NBA championships with the LakersCredit: Getty

Fox, 54, noted his unexpected transformation from a retired athlete and Hollywood star in the physics field to a start-up founder trying to tackle climate change by disrupting the way people build things.

With the help of the Bahamian government, his company – Partanna – unveiled earlier this month a house made of alternative concrete, which can suck CO2 from the air like trees.

The three-time NBA champion, who led the Lakers to the famous three-peat with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, now receives calls from developers around the world who are intrigued by the potential of the revolutionary building material.

“I think over the next two years, we’ll find ourselves in four different regions of the world and there will be manufacturing in each of those regions,” Fox said.

“We will be developing and distributing for over 50 different developers, of which we have at least 10 major developers in our pipeline right now.

“And these are not small-scale developers, these are giga projects. These are big projects like 70 and 80 billion dollars.

For Fox, climate change is a personal matter. Four years ago, Hurricane Dorian destroyed more than 10,000 homes in his native Bahamas, leaving thousands homeless and plunging the country further into debt.

The three-time NBA champion saw that his homeland needed to find a way to better protect itself against the destructive forces of nature. The question was, how?

“And because I put that question out into the atmosphere and the universe,” Fox said.

“As I think fate would have it, whenever you are in service to something bigger than yourself, and you are serving your fellow humans and the planet, people and things will show up in your life. “Looks like they’re being searched for you.”

Around the same time, architect Sam Marshall and a pair of materials scientists were in the process of submitting a patent application for an innovative cement-free concrete formula that they had been perfecting for the past year and a half.

Frustrated with the cost and inefficiency of standard building materials, Marshall set out to find a more intelligent way to build, Fox said.

The former NBA forward revealed that his team tested about 60 different ingredients when working on the formula, and then added it before discovering a concrete mix based on brine and steel slag, which are industrial byproducts that devastate the planet. pollute.

Partna executive Rory Anderson told The US Sun that recycling the two waste materials rather than releasing them back into the natural environment benefits the ecosystem.

Anderson said that because the alternative concrete does not contain cement — which is produced by burning rocks at more than 2,000 degrees, releasing huge amounts of CO2 into the air — it could also significantly reduce the building industry’s carbon footprint. Is.

Anderson said Marshall and his team also found that the material was highly reactive with atmospheric carbon dioxide.

It continues to remove CO2 from the atmosphere in the same way as trees throughout its life cycle, making it truly carbon negative.

Additionally, Anderson added, Partanna’s product performs the same as or even better than traditional cement-based concrete when it comes to strength.

Due to the salty water in the mixture, it becomes stronger instead of deteriorating when it comes in contact with seawater.

Homes made from carbon-free materials could theoretically have a better chance of withstanding hurricanes and storm surges, making them a resilient solution to the challenges of climate change already present in vulnerable places like the Bahamas.

Fox believed that Marshall’s discovery was the universe’s response to his questions.

“I wasn’t looking for Sam – Sam showed up. Sam wasn’t looking for me, I showed up,” he said.

“We both shared a desire to be stewards of this technology and bring it to the world.”

Fox said Marshall saw a suitable partner in him because of the leadership skills he had shown in his sports career as well as his entrepreneurial background.

The ex-athlete said, he started learning the tricks of the trade early in his life, helping his father start the first ice factory in the Bahamas and then working at the place until he was 30. At a young age, he moved to America to pursue his basketball dreams. 15.

Fox reported that after retiring from the NBA, he used the knowledge to launch several eSports ventures in addition to his Hollywood career.

He recalled that Marshall had a concern when it was revealed that he would be setting out on a quest to save the planet.

“They were worried the concrete wouldn’t be sexy enough,” the ex-North Carolina standout said before releasing a laugh.

“He would constantly remind me…he would say, ‘Rick, you know, concrete is not sexy. Concrete is not sexy.’

“And I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, Sam.’ I said, ‘You know what’s sexy? The world is changing.’

“Changing the world and the way we build in the world is quite sexy to me.”

Fox said he has grown accustomed to seeing raised eyebrows when he discusses his mission with people in the building industry as well as the many mentors who have accompanied him on his life’s journey.

The CEO of Partna further said, little did he know that they all played a role in turning the journey onto the path he is now on.

The retired athlete said he still uses the “Play Hard, Play Smart, Play Together” mantra of legendary North Carolina head coach Dean Smith to this day when building and then leading his team in Partana and other business ventures. If we lead, we implement it.

The athlete said he learned what it meant to be a professional while attending fellow North Carolina alumnus and NBA legend Michael Jordan’s basketball camps.

Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, as well as legendary coach and executive Red Auerbach, who drafted him for the Boston Celtics in 1991, laid the foundation for his future championship runs with the Lakers.

And Fox got the chance to absorb not only the greatness of primetime Kobe and Shaq, but also head coach Phil Jackson, who made him co-captain of the famous Lakers team, helping him embrace the role of leader and learn the value of teamwork. Got help.

Fox also mentioned the influence of fellow Bahamian Mychal Thompson, an ex-No. No. 1 NBA pick and two-time champion and Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier said he instilled confidence in him that he could make it in the NBA and later Hollywood.

Did it surprise some of them that he was now working in concrete? Absolutely.

Fox said, “But I will tell you that I no longer have impostor syndrome about being in space because I have dedicated my life to it.” “I no longer think that just one person or one company should solve this problem.”

He admitted that the NBA icon used to repeat himself after others and questioned himself about being associated with the building industry. Now, the question he asks is: “Why not me?”

And he works tirelessly to be able to meet the ambitious goals he and Partanna have set for themselves.

He said: “I am much closer to a physicist today than I was three years ago.”

“But still,” he added, “I surround myself with the smartest physicists.

“So just like I had Shaq and Kobe as teammates and I played a role in facilitating their excellence – it’s no different today.

“I facilitate the influence of my peers who are far more talented and reliable in execution than I ever could in this field.”

Fox said he’s not just getting over impostor syndrome. Now he calls upon the industry to join Partanna on the path of innovation.

“We are bringing the change in the world we were looking for, but we need more people to come together and bring their solutions – and also to endure,” he said.

“We will lead, but we do not want to lead alone. Others also need to take responsibility and contribute.”

Fox has extended invitations to fellow NBA icons, though the former Lakers and Celtics forward also understands that those with whom he has been closest may already have too many commitments to venture into producing content.

He quipped, “And no one’s really as interested in concrete as I am.”

But, Fox added: “Any of my partners are always welcome.”

For those hesitant, the NBA legend says being part of a project, and an industry on a large scale, that “can literally change our existence and survival as a planet” is a feeling of reward unlike any other. gives.

“I agreed to do it at the end of 2020 and my life changed forever,” Fox said.

There could hardly be anyone with a more impressive resume than Fox, who played with countless NBA greats on the Celtics and Lakers, won three NBA titles, starred in Spike Lee’s He’s Got Game, and produced The Big Bang Theory and Oprah. Appeared in Greenleaf. In addition to owning an eSports team and working with several top Fortune 500 brands.

And, the Partanna co-founder said, he is fortunate to have had all those opportunities.

But in the future, when he looks back at his accomplishments, Fox thinks his fight to decarbonize cement may just cement his legacy.

“I think this will be the greatest team I’ve ever had the opportunity to be a part of and lead,” he said.

