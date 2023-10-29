NBA champion Andre Iguodala is investing in modular construction

Andre Iguodala wants to parlay his NBA success into the world of investing, like a real estate startup.

The four-time champion will run $200 million venture capital fund Mosaic, reports The New York Times. The 39-year-old player, who retired from professional basketball during the offseason, raised the funds with longtime business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas.

Mosaic focuses on seed and early-stage investments for companies in the enterprise software, fintech, health care, and sports company sectors. But its first investment is in a multifamily modular builder vessel.

On its website, Vessel supports its mission to provide “access to exciting, sustainable and affordably priced homes.” The startup is led by Neil Rubler, who has spent decades in the multifamily development business.

Modular construction is becoming popular as an economical construction option compared to traditional home construction. In prefabricated construction, various parts of a home or property are built in a factory, then shipped to a site and assembled together. However, it’s a tricky investment: Modular home startup Weave Group raised $400 million last year, but months later laid off a third of its staff as it pivoted from high-rise apartments to tiny homes.

Iguodala and Cline-Thomas have had an interest in the tech sector for some time, having started playing the stock market in 2010. However, when Iguodala joined the Golden State Warriors in 2013, the Bay Area’s tech scene became easily accessible.

The former NBA Finals MVP began taking stakes in companies like Zoom and Cloudflare, as well as taking meetings with venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz. Previous investments also include Nextdoor and Apartment List.

Iguodala was also one of several NBA players who invested in a $1 billion Boston real estate project being developed by Tishman Speyer.

Iguodala spent 20 years in the NBA, playing for four different teams, including separate stints with the Warriors. In addition to his championships, he was a one-time All-Star and won numerous defensive awards during his career.

, holden walter-warner

Source: therealdeal.com