Navro (NVRO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, FY23 Revenue View Up

Navarro Corporation NVRO reported a loss of 65 cents per share in the third quarter of 2023, compared to year-ago quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22. However, the loss per share was below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 77 cents.

revenue detail

Navarro reported worldwide revenue of $103.9 million in the third quarter, up 3.4% year over year as reported. This figure is 7.8% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

At constant exchange rates (CER), revenues increased 3% year-on-year.

Painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) indication sales represented approximately $20.8 million (20%) of permanent implant procedures worldwide and increased 56% year over year.

Quarterly Highlights

In the quarter under review, international revenues were $14.1 million, down 1.4% year over year on a reported basis and 6% at CER. This figure compares to our third quarter estimate of $13.3 million.

US revenues for the quarter totaled $89.8 million, up 4.3% year over year. This figure compares to our third quarter estimate of $82.2 million.

Total US permanent implant procedures increased 7%, while US trial procedures increased 4%. US PDN testing procedures, which represent approximately 24% of total US testing volume, increased 41% from the prior year quarter.

margin trend

In the quarter under review, Navarro’s gross profit rose 0.3% to $69.5 million. However, gross margin declined 205 basis points to 66.9%.

We had projected gross margin to be 67.7% for the third quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.8% to $81.2 million. Research and development expenses decreased 0.8% year over year to $13.9 million. Total adjusted operating expenses of $95.1 million increased 3.1% year over year.

Total adjusted operating loss in the reported quarter was $25.6 million, compared to $22.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

financial situation

Navarro exited the third quarter of 2023 with $320.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $329.9 million at the end of the second quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the third quarter 2023 was $187.8 million, compared to $187.5 million at the end of the second quarter.

As of September 30, 2023, there were 36,869,962 shares issued and 36,187,046 shares outstanding.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $49.9 million, compared to $38.1 million a year earlier.

Guidance

Navarro provided its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its financial outlook for 2023.

For the fourth quarter, Navarro expects its worldwide revenues to be between $108 million-$110 million, reflecting a 4-6% year-over-year decline in CERs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $110.9 million.

The company now expects its worldwide revenue in 2023 to be between $417 million-$419 million, representing a 3% increase from the comparable 2022 figure on both a reported basis and CER. This is up from the prior outlook of $410 million-$415 million, which represents a 1-2% increase from the comparable 2022 figure on both the reported basis and CER. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $412.4 million.

our take

Navarro exits Q3 2023 with better-than-expected results and solid improvement in overall top-line results. The company’s strong domestic revenues were also impressive. The increase in total US permanent implant procedures and US trial procedures was promising. Improvements in US PDN testing procedures were also encouraging.

During the quarter, Navarro announced favorable 24-month data from the SENZA PDN randomized controlled trial. Data published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice demonstrated the long-term efficacy of high-frequency 10 kHz spinal cord stimulation for the treatment of refractory PDN.

On the earnings call, management confirmed that HFX IQ and its ability to provide individual pain relief are receiving positive feedback. These look promising for the stock.

On the other hand, disappointing performance and international revenues were disappointing. The continued operating losses incurred by Navarro also add to our apprehension. The contraction of gross margins is also not a good sign.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Navarro currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some of the better-ranked stocks in the broader medical sector that have announced quarterly results Abbott Laboratories abt, Dexcom, Inc. DXCM and Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR.

Abbott, which carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Revenue of $10.14 billion topped the consensus mark by 3.6%. you can see Here’s the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.

Abbott’s long-term projected growth rate is 5.1%. ABT’s earnings have topped estimates in all four of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.8%.

Dexcom reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 50 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47.1%. Revenue of $975 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Dexcom’s long-term projected growth rate is 33.6%. DXCM’s earnings have topped estimates in all four of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 36.4%.

Integer Holdings reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.27, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.9%. Revenue of $404.7 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Integer Holdings’ long-term projected growth rate is 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings have topped estimates in all four of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.9%.

