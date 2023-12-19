Navigating the transport landscape in developing countries in 2024

Noam Toister, CEO and Co-Founder traveler,

getty

In 2024, developing countries will have the opportunity to attract increasing numbers of tourists as the world opens up after the COVID-19 pandemic. These regions offer a unique blend of cultural immersion, natural beauty and affordable experiences, making them attractive destinations.

In fact, according to my analysis of World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) data, international tourist arrivals to developing countries grew at a faster rate than to developed countries between 2009 and 2019 (before the pandemic). Nine of the top 10 visited countries with the highest tourism growth rates were developing countries.

That said, one issue in attracting tourists that is not receiving adequate attention is the role of transportation.

As an entrepreneur in the travel industry, I have seen how technology and transportation can have a huge impact on tourism. For example, in 2017, I founded Bookaway.com, an online transportation company, because I didn’t take into account that it would take me two full days to get to a bus station during my honeymoon in the Philippines. My wife and I talked to several other tourists who had experienced the same problem. Today, I lead Travelier, the parent company of six consumer-facing transportation brands.

Based on my experience and conversations in the industry, I believe developing countries have a unique opportunity to take full advantage of the potential influx of visitors in 2024 by examining how transportation impacts travel.

Here are some of the ways I think the transportation landscape will shape tourism in these regions in the coming year:

1. Sustainable Luxury Ground Transportation

A research by Expedia Group conducted in 2022 showed a 43% increase in eco-friendly transportation options. Commuters are increasingly adopting sustainable transportation options.

They are also willing to pay more for premium experiences on longer trips. This trend is evident from the increasing demand for luxury ground transportation services in developing countries. These services offer a host of features like comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, personal entertainment systems and premium catering, turning long distance travel into a luxurious experience.

The appeal of luxury ground transportation lies in its ability to provide passengers with a sense of comfort, convenience and exclusivity. Although buses and trains may be more affordable, they often lack the personalized service and amenities provided by luxury transportation.

Transportation providers can provide added value by exploring options that offer a luxury travel experience while focusing on sustainability initiatives.

2. Digitization and smart transportation

Technology is rapidly changing the transportation industry, including Developing countries. Digitization is revolutionizing the way tourists book travel, access transportation services and navigate our trips.

Here are some smart transportation solutions that I expect to see widespread adoption in developing countries in 2024:

• Mobile Ticketing: A 2023 report from Juniper Research found that the global mobile ticketing market size will grow from $768 billion in 2022 to $1.4 trillion in 2026.

• Real-time travel information: A recent report from Deutsche Bank found that “data from multiple transportation systems can be collected and made available to intelligent services tailored to users’ needs in real time.” Developing countries should continue to invest in these devices as they see this trend around the world.

• Ride-hailing services: Statista’s 2023 report estimates that the global ride-hailing market will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04% between 2023 and 2027.

3. Standardization and information

Standardization and information play an important role in shaping the transportation landscape.

standardization

Standardization is the process of establishing and implementing common technical specifications, protocols, and procedures for transportation systems and services. It ensures that transportation systems and services follow common protocols and guidelines, promoting interoperability, safety, and efficiency.

Some major standardization efforts include:

1. Technical Standards: Vehicle standards, infrastructure standards and technology standards.

2. Procedural Standards: Operational processes as well as data collection and reporting.

3. Regulatory Framework: Establishing regulatory bodies and providing certification and accreditation.

This is particularly important in developing countries, where transportation infrastructure can be fragmented and diverse. However, as standardization efforts move forward in the EU and other countries, these efforts can serve as a guide to how similar standardization efforts can facilitate seamless travel and trade within a region.

Information

Similarly, information is the lifeblood of modern transportation systems. Real-time data on traffic conditions, weather patterns and transportation availability is essential for travelers to make informed decisions, optimize their trips, and minimize disruptions.

Unfortunately, much of this information is still not easily available online or updated in real time, which poses a significant challenge for travelers in developing countries.

4. Safety and Security

Sixty-eight percent of respondents in a recent Squaremouth study said that “their biggest worry is getting sick or injured while traveling.” Safety and security are always of paramount concern for travelers when traveling to unfamiliar destinations. Due to concerns over this topic, many apps now exist for safety while traveling.

Developing countries must prioritize the security of their transport infrastructure and ensure that passengers feel safe during their journeys. This includes investing in vehicle maintenance, enforcing strict safety regulations, and providing adequate security measures at transportation hubs.

5. Local Experience and Cultural Immersion

Modern travelers are looking for authentic and immersive experiences that connect them with local culture, a recent Razorfish study found.

Part of this experience comes from local transportation options. In the coming year, developing countries should consider how to promote local transportation options such as traditional rickshaws, boat rides, and bicycle tours. These experiences not only provide a unique and memorable way to travel but also contribute to local communities and economies.

conclusion

As the transportation industry in developing countries continues to evolve, it is important to consider the needs and expectations of passengers.

By adopting sustainable practices, adopting smart technologies, prioritizing personalization and security, and promoting local experiences, developing countries can position themselves as attractive destinations for modern travelers, driving tourism growth and economic development Are.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?