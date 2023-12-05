Navigating the intersection of Femtech and data privacy

At a time of worrying global backlash against women’s rights, the FemTech industry has emerged as a symbol of empowerment, giving women control over their health and addressing gaps in health care access. However, as women turn to technology in vulnerable life moments, they find themselves vulnerable to exploitation within the complex and opaque digital advertising industry based on the Internet.

exploitation scenario

The most lucrative Internet business models revolve around collecting personal data to target individuals with online advertisements. With growing concerns about the intrusive nature of online advertising, the call for reform becomes inevitable. The study, “Unfinished Business”, led by Lucy Purdon, senior technology policy fellow at the Mozilla Foundation, advocates for the inclusion of a gender perspective in the ongoing digital advertising reform in the UK and EU. The ultimate goal is to protect women’s privacy and encourage cultural change in our relationships with tech companies.

disadvantages and weaknesses

The report outlines the various harms resulting from unbridled data collection, emphasizing that maintaining control over personal and intimate information is vital for women’s mental and physical safety, especially during moments of specific or temporary vulnerability – For example abortion, or miscarriage. Exploiting these vulnerabilities with targeted advertisements for things like childbirth preparation can be emotionally painful for the woman, but she may also be at physical risk if her abusive partner sees the ads on her social media feed.

Many femtech applications collect sensitive health data, including menstrual cycle information, fertility data and sexual activity details, putting women at risk both on and offline. Excessive data collection can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and target women with inappropriate products, which can further impact mental health and reinforce outdated societal “norms.” For example, through a woman’s health app that indicates she has just had a baby, brokers can sell this data to weight loss companies. Suddenly, targeted “slimming” and “beauty” product advertisements are perpetuating the expectations of gender norms for already vulnerable women, and distancing women from the factual experience of motherhood.

barriers to change

Many barriers hinder progress in protecting women’s data and privacy. Taboos associated with discussing women’s bodies, limited funding for women’s health, and a lack of investment in women-led businesses contribute to the challenges.

To change policy and technology to protect women’s health data, we need to discuss the women’s health experience and currently, this discussion is often led by women’s health workers versus technologists and policy makers. This needs to change and all parties with vested interests need to be actively included in the conversation.

“A Way Forward” highlights the ambiguity and complexity of the digital advertising industry, which expects individuals to comprehensively manage their online privacy. The complexity is increased by the absence of explicitly specific protections for women and the continued evolution of tracking methods.

Due to lack of funding for FemTech companies, startups use pre-developed software called software development kits (SDKs). These come pre-loaded with data scraping tools that may not be obvious to the startup founder, so we need to make sure founders are aware, and equipped to make the necessary changes.

And the problem is that advertising targeted to female consumers is vital to the survival of the femtech industry. How can a maternal health company not use consumer demographics to target advertising at pregnant people? Of course, they can and will want to do this, especially if they have investments and need to expand quickly. So how can we not only collect data on women’s health to protect them, but also show them relevant ads for cool new femtech products that will enhance their health and experience?

Priorities for reform: the role of policy makers

The report presents clear priorities for policymakers, and urges them to conduct gender-focused research on the harms of digital advertising. Recognizing the importance of protecting women’s data as a security issue, the report recommends considering banning the sharing of sensitive personal data for advertising purposes. Policymakers are asked to address the opaque nature of the industry, possibly by bringing edtech companies and data brokers out of the shadows through a public register of data brokers.

The study emphasizes the need for a multi-pronged approach, combining data protection measures with consumer protection frameworks. Policymakers are encouraged to prioritize the development of ad libraries for transparency and to invest in research on discriminatory targeting and the targeting of vulnerable populations. Additionally, the report outlines the importance of supporting female founders and businesses as part of broader strategies for the future of women’s health, alternative advertising models, and AI.

Priorities for advocacy and enforcement: the role of regulators

Regulators are urged to bring data brokers to light by supporting the recommendation of a public register. Scrutiny of the extractive nature of technologies such as pixels and SDKs is considered important from a data protection perspective. Enforcement notices highlight the inclusion of deletion orders and the search for alternative ways to present privacy policy information. Regulators are encouraged to support frameworks that increase transparency and user awareness.

Priorities for Action: Responsibilities of FemTech Founders

Femtech founders are presented with actionable steps to protect user data and privacy. The importance of data audit, reducing data collection and storing data locally on devices is highlighted. Clear communication about third-party involvement, removal of tracking tools and pixels, and providing users with control options is essential. Femtech founders are urged to explore alternatives in advertising, engage with government reforms and regulators, and seek support in ensuring privacy by design.

road ahead

Finally, “A Way Forward” offers a comprehensive roadmap to navigate the intersection of FemTech and data privacy. The findings emphasize the urgency of reforming the digital advertising landscape, particularly focusing on protecting women’s privacy. The report’s recommendations span legislative and regulatory actions, industry practices, and individual responsibilities. As the FemTech industry is playing a vital role in women’s health, a concerted effort is needed to ensure that technological advancements align with the principles of privacy, security, and gender equality. Through collaborative efforts of policymakers, regulators and industry stakeholders, a brighter and more secure future for women in the digital age is within reach.