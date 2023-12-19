Navigating the $Frame: A New Layer 2 Solution for NFT Enthusiasts NFT Culture

December 19, 2023
The NFT world is abuzz with excitement over the latest innovation: the Frame Network. This is not just a new platform; This is a game-changer for creators and collectors. If you’re an NFT enthusiast who has navigated the murky waters of the bear market, you may have struck gold with the $FRAME token.

Frame Network: More than just a platform

The frame is not another network; It is a Layer 2 solution specifically designed for NFT transactions. Its integration with Ethereum and Arbitrum’s innovative use of Nitrostack sets it apart, maintaining low fees, fast block times, and EVM-equivalency and tooling. This is a huge leap forward in terms of performance and scalability.

Palette Protocol: Revolutionizing Royalty

One of the standout features of Frame is the Palette protocol. Established at the execution client level, it provides a permissionless platform to build marketplaces, while ensuring that creators are rewarded through royalties. This is a testament to Frame’s commitment to supporting protocol creators.

Asset Protection and Manufacturer’s Fund

Safety and support are at the forefront of Frame’s philosophy. With new standards and protocol-layer changes, Frame ensures the security of digital assets. Additionally, the Creator Fund, supported by L2 gas fees, is a bold initiative to support creators and participants within the ecosystem.

Community-driven and open source

Frame stands out as a community-driven, open-source project. It is a collaborative effort of experts who have shaped some of the top protocols in this field. This approach fosters a strong sense of belonging and investment among users and creators alike.

Why does frame matter?

  • Innovation Hub:The Frame is the ideal place to deploy new NFT projects and mechanisms, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the digital asset sector.
  • Display:With its high-performance capabilities and enforced royalties, Frame is setting new standards for NFT platforms.
  • community focus: Being built for and by the community, Frame ensures a user-centric approach tailored to the interests and needs of NFT enthusiasts.

conclusion

The frame network is not just another Layer 2 solution; It is a revolutionary platform that empowers creators, increases asset security, and fosters a stronger community. This is a significant advancement in the development of NFTs, and its future looks as bright and promising as the digital artworks it supports.

tldr:Frame Network, a new Layer 2 solution on Ethereum, is revolutionizing the NFT sector with its Palette protocol, asset security, and community-driven approach. It offers low fees, fast block times, and Creators Fund, making it an exciting platform for creators and collectors.

Source: www.nftculture.com



