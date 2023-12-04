bookmark (0,

Please login to bookmark

Don’t have an account yet? register

Singapore has earned its reputation as a global hub for business, with the distinction of ranking first in terms of economic freedom. Entrepreneurs are attracted to Singapore’s extensive support system, with business-incubating infrastructure, tax incentives, substantial government subsidies and strong international connections.

In this guide, we will explore the diverse startup programs available in Singapore. This article serves as a resource for aspiring entrepreneurs looking at Singapore as their business launchpad.

Startup SG Founder

The Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board (SPRING) consolidates various startup assistance programs. The initiative aims to provide Singapore-based startups access to diverse funding sources and mentorship programs, nurturing innovative concepts into thriving companies. Startups that qualify under Startup SG can access cash grants, equity financing and business loans.

Policy Details:

Startup SG Founders is one of the most popular schemes, providing funding of up to $50,000 SGD to startups while providing access to valuable resources and mentorship programs. The program has two different courses:

“Train” track: Designed for entrepreneurs ready to launch with viable business plans, this track involves a 3-month venture-building program where participants receive a monthly stipend of $1,500 SGD.

“Start” track: Geared towards entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas, this track provides seed capital of $50,000 SGD by Enterprise Singapore and support from an Accredited Mentor Partner (AMP) of the entrepreneur’s choice.

Venture Builders and Accredited Mentor Partners (VB-AMPs) play a key role in the success of the “Train” track by offering venture building courses. These courses are designed to enhance innovation by supporting idea generation, business scalability, capital raising and consumer validation.

eligibility criteria:

The person applying must be either a Singapore citizen or a permanent resident of Singapore.

The applicant must hold a minimum of 30% shares in the company.

The company must maintain at least 51% local shareholding.

The company should not have been incorporated for more than six months at the time of application.

The company’s primary business operations must be primarily based in Singapore.

The applicant must not have previously registered a business entity or received funding from any other government organization.

The person applying must play a key role in decision making within the company.

Startup SG Tech Grant

Startup SG Tech, a flagship initiative for tech firms in Singapore, was reformed in 2017 to facilitate better cash flow for successful applicants. This grant is critical in supporting the early-stage development and commercialization of proprietary technology solutions, encouraging innovation and sustainable business models.

The program includes both proof-of-concept (POC) and proof-of-value (POV) grants, covering diverse development stages of the technology.

Grant Details:

Startup SG Tech operates as a competitive grant program, providing financial support to technology startups aimed at accelerating the development of their proprietary solutions and establishing scalable business models.

This grant facilitates startups to advance innovative technology solutions, drive market disruption or create entirely new markets.

Companies can receive funding for both POC and POV projects, with POC projects focused on testing the technical and scientific feasibility of a new technology, receiving funding of up to S$250,000.

POV projects designed to test the commercial feasibility of laboratory-proven technology can secure funding of up to S$500,000.

eligibility criteria:

To qualify for Startup SG Tech, companies must meet specific criteria, including being a registered Singapore company less than 5 years old, operating in Singapore and having at least 30% local shareholding.

The areas supported for financial assistance under SG Tech include advanced manufacturing, biomedical sciences, clean technology, information and communication technology, precision engineering, transportation technology and food science and technology.

Early Stage Venture Fund (ESVF)

The Early Stage Venture Fund (ESVF), a key initiative in Singapore’s startup ecosystem, is designed to provide critical financial support to early-stage high-tech startups.

Administered by the National Research Foundation (NRF), the fund makes significant investments of $10 million on an equitable basis. This investment is directed at boosting corporate venture capital (VC) funds, which in turn invest in Singapore-based early-stage high-tech companies.

Key Features and Flexibility:

A notable aspect of the ESVF is its flexibility and investor-friendly terms. Startups benefit from a matching scheme where NRF invests equally as other investors in the venture capital fund.

A distinctive feature of this initiative is the option for VCs to purchase part of the NRF’s funds within five years and return the NRF’s capital with interest. This flexible arrangement creates a favorable environment for both startups and investors, promoting growth and stability.

eligibility criteria:

To access the ESVF, venture funds must be registered in Singapore and demonstrate strong financial management and commitment.

Business Improvement Fund (BIF)

The Business Improvement Fund (BIF), led by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), supports technology innovation and reshaping business models in the tourism sector.

With the aim of increasing productivity and competitiveness, the fund welcomes all businesses and companies registered in Singapore with projects specifically focused on tourism. It comprises two primary categories: tourism companies undertaking capacity development initiatives and technology companies contributing innovative products and services designed for the tourism sector.

Eligibility and Criteria:

The evaluation process focuses on the potential of the project to improve the productivity and competitiveness of tourism entities. Successful applicants receive grant funding on a reimbursement basis, dependent on achieving agreed project deliverables and milestones.

Startup SG Equity Scheme

Launched in 2017, Startup SG Equity Scheme operates through two interconnected modalities.

Co-investment: The government actively co-invests in eligible startups in partnership with independent third-party investors. This collaborative effort provides significant financial resources to help startups scale.

Fund-of-Funds: The program directs investments into selected venture capital firms adopting a fund-of-funds approach. This complex strategy increases opportunities for startups, providing not only capital but also expert guidance. Key stakeholders including Seeds Capital, SGinnovate and EDBI play a role in driving these initiatives.

Government involvement takes two forms:

Co-investment round: For startups improving existing technologies, the government contributes 70% of the funding (up to S$250K) in the initial round, followed by dollar-for-dollar investment with private investors (up to S$2 million ) does.

Deep Tech Category: Startups classified as “Deep Tech” receive 70% funding (up to S$500K) in the initial round, followed by dollar-for-dollar investment (up to S$4 million) with private investors. Deep tech companies are defined by the development of products based on unique and difficult-to-reproduce scientific or technological breakthroughs, which often require extended research and testing periods.

eligibility criteria

Be a Singapore-based company with its principal operations in Singapore.

Incorporated as a private limited company for less than 5 years.

Maintain a paid-up capital of at least S$50,000.

Demonstrate substantial innovation and intellectual property.

Adhere to ethical standards, avoid engaging in activities against the law or public interest and avoid becoming subsidiaries or joint ventures.

Finally, Singapore’s dynamic startup ecosystem continues to attract global attention, offering a mix of financial support, mentorship, and innovation-driven programs. Aspiring entrepreneurs can avail initiatives like Startup SG Founders, Startup SG Tech, Early Stage Venture Fund (ESVF), Business Improvement Fund (BIF) and Startup SG Equity to take their venture to new heights. Singapore is considered an ideal launchpad for startups aiming for growth, sustainability and international success due to government-backed incentives and strategic collaboration. Entrepreneurs planning their visit to the Lion City can take advantage of these diverse programs, creating a solid foundation for innovation and business excellence.

Also read:

Source: asiatechdaily.com