Opposition sees 100-day campaign as window of opportunity

Volunteer to influence voters with cold-calls and online posts

Navalny camp says Putin will win but he is insecure

by Mark Trevelyan

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) – With his hands on all the levers of power in Russia, Vladimir Putin appears unbeatable in the presidential election, but opposition activists are seeing a chance to show he is weak.

Putin announced his candidacy for another six-year term on Friday and has no serious rival to challenge him, with opposition leader Alexei Navalny serving more than 30 years in prison and other critics also in prison Or are in exile.

With the Kremlin having full control over state media and being able to decide who can run and who can’t, the Navalny camp says this is not a real election. But it sees the 100-day campaign window as a rare opportunity to engage Russians in political dialogue and convince them that the Ukraine war and the economic tensions it has brought are problems of Putin’s making.

“Of course it is impossible to defeat Putin in the ‘elections’,” Navalny’s top aide Leonid Volkov told Reuters. “Our campaign aims to change the political agenda in Russia.”

The Kremlin says Putin will win another six-year term because he enjoys overwhelming support in Russian society, with an opinion poll rating of nearly 80%.

So far only three people have expressed their intention to contest against him. There are two low-profile figures, Boris Nadezhdin and Yekaterina Duntsova, who may struggle to gather the 300,000 signatures needed to support their candidacies. The third, nationalist Igor Girkin, is in jail awaiting trial on charges of inciting extremist activity.

Other potential candidates yet to be announced include communist leader Gennady Zyuganov and liberal Grigory Yavlinsky, both political veterans and serial election losers.

‘Not Putin’

With the line-up still unclear, the Navalny camp has launched its campaign by urging Russians to vote against the incumbent.

“We don’t have our own candidate. We had a candidate, Navalny, and they refused to register him, tried to kill him and put him in jail. Now, it can be said, we ‘Against Putin’ is a collective candidate.” ” said Navalny’s close associate Lyubov Sobol, who, like Volkov, is on the official list of “terrorists and extremists” and is now based outside Russia.

Navalny’s supporters have presented him as a Russian version of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela who will one day be freed from prison to lead the country.

Russian officials view Navalny and his supporters as extremists linked to Western intelligence agencies who intend to try to destabilize Russia. Putin has warned the West that any interference inside Russia would be considered an act of aggression.

Sobol said in a telephone interview that the opposition is looking for volunteers from among the millions who have fled Russia since the war began and is asking them to turn out voters – ideally There will be 100 people in each.

Many people will get scared and hang up, he said, but others can be persuaded to talk.

On its website NePutin (NotPutin.org), the Navalny team calls for volunteers to spread online videos and campaign messages and also to stick leaflets and write graffiti on the streets – which Sobol described as “partisan” tactics.

“Putin’s job is to make sure these elections are held as smoothly and peacefully as possible, without any pressure. Our job is the opposite,” he said.

Within hours of parliament announcing the March 17 election on Thursday, Navalny’s camp had launched its first campaign. It posted photos on social media of giant blue billboards put up in major cities offering innocent-looking New Year wishes to Russians. Below was a QR code that led to the Notputin website.

The stunt showed the ingenuity of Navalny’s tech-savvy team. But the impact was brief, as authorities removed the billboards and blocked access to the site.

‘points of stress’

The opposition has struggled in the past to present a united front between the Navalny camp and other prominent Putin opponents such as former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

From outside Russia, they all face a huge challenge of organizing people in a country where about 20,000 people have been detained since Russia invaded in February 2022 in protest against the war in Ukraine .

Sobol said opposition polls showed many were dissatisfied with Putin but were afraid to speak out. He said it is the degree of repression in Russia that shows authorities are concerned.

“Putin is in a weak position. On the opposition side, we should create more points of tension for him,” he said.

“We should create problems for him and his regime, and agitate, counter-propaganda and tell the truth.”

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

