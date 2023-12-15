Image Source: Getty Images

I am looking for FTSE 100 For the best beaten-down stocks to buy next year. More specifically, I’m looking for cheap stocks that could explode over the next year.

Both natwest group (LSE:NWG) and glencore (LSE:GLEN) caught my attention with its extremely low valuation. Both companies trade at price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below the broader average of 12x FTSE shares.

What’s more, they push the dividend yield well above the index’s 3.9% average. This means they can be a great option for near-term passive income.

But which one is the better buy for 2024?

miner

Commodity producers like Glencore have sunk due to the uncertain outlook for raw material demand. The faltering Chinese economy and a steady stream of interest rate hikes from global central banks have dented investor confidence and driven down stock prices.

This weakness means Glencore’s share price trades at a P/E ratio of 10.2x for 2024. The miner also has a 4.8% dividend yield. Next year’s projected dividend also seems quite achievable. This is 2 times more than the estimated income.

I’m not ruling out a sharp share price surge for mining stocks in 2025. Additional fiscal and monetary support in China could help support demand for industrial metals. The recent increase in central bank rates will also improve investor sentiment towards these stocks.

But at present the situation looks difficult. China’s latest deflation data this week underscores the challenges facing the country’s commodity-hungry economy.

Bank

Retail banks such as NatWest provide essential financial products such as current and savings accounts, general insurance and credit cards. This gives them better earnings visibility than many other UK shares and, as a result, the means and confidence to regularly pay above average dividends.

City brokers expect this trend to continue. NatWest shares will have a hefty dividend yield of 7.7% for the next year. And current dividend forecasts look quite attainable. They are covered at 2.4 times expected earnings.

With a P/E ratio of 5.5 times, the bank looks very attractive on paper.

Yet despite the huge dividend I have doubts about buying NatWest shares. The benefit of the big cash payment could outweigh another year of huge weakness in the share price.

Like mining stocks, banks are extremely sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. And the worrying outlook for the British economy raises the prospect of more worsening debt growth and rising losses. The shocking news is that UK GDP declined by 0.3% in October, underscoring the growing risks for cyclical retail banks.

The latest financial data shows bad debts at NatWest rose to £229m in the third quarter from £153m in the second quarter. The bank has also cut its net interest margin (NIM) forecasts for 2023 due to increased competition and the Bank of England pausing rate hikes.

Decision

Both of these FTSE 100 stocks could experience new troubles in 2024. So which stock is better to buy?

As a long-term investor I think Glencore would be a better investment today. As the green economy and technological revolution advance rapidly, the world looks set to move towards a new commodity supercycle. This means I expect the miners’ share price to rise from current levels.

I would consider buying Glencore shares at the next opportunity.

The post NatWest vs Glencore: Which is the Cheapest FTSE 100 Share to Buy in 2024? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Royston Wild has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com