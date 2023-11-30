natwest

NatWest is planning to close the last remaining bank branch across the entire Peak District.

The bank is closing the doors of its Bakewell branch in Derbyshire on February 22. This would mean that apart from local post offices, there would be no branches of any bank left in the 555 square mile national park.

Since 2015, NatWest has closed more branches than any other operator, closing around 1,147 branches nationwide.

Sarah Dines, Tory MP for Derbyshire Dales, who is campaigning to keep the branch open, told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Commons on Wednesday that the entire Bakewell town is being “debunked”.

She said: “As upset as I was [that] British politicians were being denied banking access by NatWest, you can imagine my horror that an entire town, Bakewell in the Derbyshire Dales, was being denied banking access by NatWest.

“And in the whole of the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District, there is no bank [branch] Left. Can you please share my concern as to why as we are national shareholders of NatWest they are ignoring my vulnerable, elderly people and also traders – this is a large, thriving market town.

Mr Sunak responded by saying that all banking customers “should have fair access to banking and cash services, no matter where they live”, pointing to rules brought in to deal with the decline in bank branches and cash machines over the summer. doing.

He said: “I know access to cash in their area has been assessed and the financial services sector will be providing a new cash deposit service for their community and everyone can access the post office for regular banking services.”

When the Bakewell branch closes the nearest branch will be 13 miles and a 25-minute drive away in Chesterfield. The second nearest branch is in Matlock, a town outside the national park, about nine miles from Bakewell.

There are post offices in the Peak District and Derbyshire Dales, including Bakewell, which provides some banking services.

Link, which runs cash machines across the country, has confirmed that the construction of a “banking hub” will be used to continue providing some services to customers.

About 80 such hubs are planned to be set up across the country in the next few years. These hubs will be run by the post office and will have deposit and cash facilities from multiple banks.

NatWest said it decided to close the branch because staff were serving only six customers on a regular weekly basis, with over the counter transactions for individual customers down by 55 per cent since 2019.

A spokesperson said: “Like many industries, the majority of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking as it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognize that digital solutions are not right for everyone or every situation, and when we close branches we need to ensure no one is left behind.

“We take seriously our responsibility to support people who face challenges moving forward online, so we’re investing in providing them with support and options that work for them.”

NatWest, which is backed by British taxpayers, has been rocked by the Nigel Farage debanking scandal, in which NatWest-owned Coutts Bank attempted to close the prominent politician’s account for holding “xenophobic, chauvinistic and racist views”.

The debanking scandal, which began in the summer, prompted the government to impose strict new rules for banks to ensure that accounts are not closed at short notice and that customers have access to cash.

The City watchdog, the financial conduct authority, set out rules in August stating that people living in urban areas must have access to cash deposit and withdrawal services within a mile; For people in rural areas, it is three miles.

