NatWest shares fall after profit forecast cut

NatWest shares fell after it cut its earnings outlook – and the bank’s Coutts subsidiary was heavily criticized for its dealings with Nigel Farage in a review.

NatWest shares fell 10 per cent, or 21p, to 184.8p on Friday morning, making them the worst performer ever on the FTSE 100 index.

The lending giant subsequently reduced its annual forecast on its net interest margin (NIM) – the difference between what banks charge on loans and what they pay out in interest – from 3.2 per cent to 3.15 per cent.

Guidance: NatWest Group shares fell on Friday after the group cut its earnings outlook

In the third quarter, the company’s net interest margin declined 19 basis points to 2.94 percent, which was attributed to more customers moving their money to better interest-paying savings accounts as well as narrowing margins on mortgages. .

The big banks are being criticized for rising mortgage rates far faster than savings rates, as they benefit from sharp rises in the Bank of England’s base rate.

As a result total income rose just 3.4 per cent to £3.49 billion, with growth driven by higher lending and investment banking income and beneficial yield curve movements.

NatWest still reported pre-tax operating profit of £1.33 billion for the July to September period, 23 per cent higher than the same period last year and below analysts’ expectations of £1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, on a nine-month basis, the equivalent figure was almost a third higher at £4.92 billion, thanks mainly to strong results from its commercial and institutional divisions.

NatWest chief executive Paul Thwaite said: ‘This performance is built on a foundation of strong customer franchises and a strong balance sheet with a high level of liquidity and a well-diversified loan book.

‘As a result, credit losses and losses remain low, and we are ready and able to stand with our customers and businesses during the current economic uncertainty.’

As well as the results, NatWest published the findings of an independent review by the lender’s subsidiary Coutts into the decision to ‘debank’ Nigel Farage earlier this summer.

The report by law firm Travers Smith concluded that the lender’s decision to close the former UKIP leader’s accounts was ‘primarily commercial’ and had not broken the law.

But it strongly criticized former NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose for leaking confidential customer information about Mr Farage, saying it ‘probably’ broke data protection laws.

Rose and his counterpart at Coutts, Peter Flavell, both resigned within days of each other over the saga.

NatWest chairman Howard Davies said: ‘The findings reveal how this was accessed, as well as how we communicated with them and the failings in relation to customer privacy.

‘We once again apologize to Mr Farage for how he was treated. Their experience was below the standards any customer should expect.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk