NatWest Group has said there was no evidence of discrimination due to political views in Coutts’ decision to close customer accounts, an independent review of the bank found.

Coutts closed approximately 900 accounts over a two-year period, including accounts of politicians known as Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), and does not include inactive accounts or customers who initiated the closure. .

NatWest, which owns Coutts, said lawyers at Travers Smith analyzed 84 account closures in the two years to July 28, a sample of about 10% of all relevant cases at that time.

The report found that decision-making was appropriate and consistent with industry standards, and there was no evidence of discrimination due to political views or affiliation, or any other protected characteristic.

However, Coutts said he admits he “needs to learn” about the way he communicates with customers.

The investigation was launched in July after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said the high-net-worth bank wrongly closed his account because it did not agree with his political views.

The first phase of the review found that the bank had shown “serious failings” in its dealings with Mr Faraz, but that the decision to close his account was lawful and primarily commercial.

Coutts chief executive Mohammed Syed said: “Although Travers Smith confirms that, in general, the decisions were appropriate and there was no evidence of discrimination, it is clear that there are some lessons to be learned.

“This report confirms that there were a number of shortcomings in our approach to account closures at Coutts and, in particular, the quality and consistency of our communications.

“The experience of some of our customers has not been as expected and we apologize.

“We are committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by Travers Smith, including a comprehensive review and updating of exit and communication processes, so that we can provide a better, more consistent experience for all of our customers.”

