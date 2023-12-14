NatWest is opening its doors to London's most ambitious entrepreneurs

NatWest, the high street bank behind the UK’s largest network of entrepreneurial accelerators, has issued a callout for ambitious businesses looking to scale.

The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator program provides a small group of entrepreneurs who have already demonstrated success in their field, the right level of support and challenge to grow their business further and faster.

The support offered to successful applicants includes expert advice and mentorship, access to a network of like-minded peers, as well as the use of dedicated co-working space in one of NatWest’s nationwide centres. The London headquarters is located near Liverpool St station, the heart of London’s historic business center and the ideal location for entrepreneurs seeking growth and expansion.

Tax Cuts: Keep More of Your Money

“Entrepreneurship is essentially what keeps the business market exciting and innovative,” said Catherine van Veenen, regional managing director of NatWest’s commercial mid-market division. We recognize the courage and determination required to start a new venture and we are always ready to support and help businesses realize their full potential. Every member of our Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub is given the best start possible with expert mentors, peer support and access to modern office space.

Applications are currently open on the NatWest website and will close in mid-February 2024.

One London entrepreneur who has completed the program is Nicholas Bates, the sustainability-minded genius behind luxury menswear brand Zero London. With the help of the NatWest Accelerator, Nicholas has developed a unique digital approach to design that allows him to produce zero waste, high quality menswear.

ZERØ’s specially designed software uses CAD CAM technology to reduce material consumption during the design and manufacturing processes. According to ZERØ, the software reduces material spend by a quarter of a million pounds and can remove 180,000 kilograms of carbon from large manufacturer supply chains.

Commenting on his experience with the NatWest Accelerator, Nicholas said: “The support I have received from the Accelerator Hub has been incredible – from their around-the-clock mentorship to taking the time to understand my business and our goals, they have been Is the only one of his kind.

“Being completely opposed to waste in fashion, I have always believed that we can create beautifully crafted clothes without harming the environment and through innovative zero waste techniques, Zero London is just that Does. NatWest has played a vital role in ensuring we never lose sight of what we are doing as we grow the business and achieve our goals. I can’t recommend it enough for anyone looking to grow their business and take it to the next step.”

Source: londonlovesbusiness.com