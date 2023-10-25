NatWest boss Alison Rose broke data laws in Farage scandal

Debunked: Outcry after Nigel Farage’s Coutts account shut down

Former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose broke data protection laws when she discussed closing Nigel Farage’s account with a journalist, a watchdog has found.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) ruled the executive, who was forced to step down amid the de-banking scandal, wrongly shared the personal data of the former UKIP leader.

He resigned after admitting that he had falsely told BBC reporter Faraz that his account was closed due to lack of funds rather than his opinion.

The ICO said: ‘These actions were unacceptable and should not happen again. However, in view of the fact that the individual concerned has resigned and the Bank has initiated its own investigation, we do not intend to take any further regulatory action.’

The ruling said Rose should not have told a reporter that Faraz was a client of Coutts, the elite private bank owned by NatWest.

The former politician’s rights were also violated because the information he gave to a BBC journalist was false.

Alison Rose is said to be considering legal action if the bank cuts her £5million payout

Rose is said to be considering legal action if the bank cuts her payments by £5million.

He is getting his £2.4m pay package while on gardening leave, but the board can cancel almost £5.2m worth of his unvested shares – stock set aside for an employee unless they meet certain targets. Let’s do.

Such a move, expected soon, could leave the bank open to legal challenge. Rose is said to be ‘seriously considering’ taking legal action, Sky News reports.

On GB News, Farage said: ‘It would be a disgrace if she walked away with a large sum of money.’

Coutts, the elite private bank owned by NatWest, dropped him in June after an internal report said his views did not align with the company’s values.

The incident sparked a political uproar and led to an immediate investigation by the city watchdog to determine how prevalent de-banking was.

NatWest launched an internal review, the results of which are expected this month.

The de-banking controversy reignited this week when staff at the 38.6 per cent taxpayer-owned bank cheered Farage over losing his account.

A subject access request to the former politician revealed internal messages between staff describing him as ‘a terrible human being’ and ‘an idiot’.

In messages obtained by the Mail, staff also appeared to discuss violence against Farage, with one staffer writing that they would ‘like to kick him out’ [a] Moving car’. NatWest has apologized to Farage for ‘grossly inappropriate comments and poor behaviour’.

Rose is receiving his £2.4m pay package during the notice period and is eligible for a £2.9m bonus and a portion of long-term share awards, bringing his total maximum pay package to £5.3m. Additionally, he holds approximately 2.5 million unvested shares.

NatWest said: ‘In line with our previous commitments, the key findings and recommendations of the independent review will be considered by the board.’

