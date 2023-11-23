NatWest and RBS announce another 19 branch closures

NatWest Group has said it plans to close another 19 branches, mostly by early next year, the latest tranche of hundreds of bank closures in recent years.

The business said it would close 18 NatWest branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland set.

NatWest branches are spread mainly throughout England apart from Pontypridd in Wales.

All NatWest sites will close in late February or early March, the bank said.

Three of these sites are in London, while the others are in Redcar, Bradford, Birmingham, Maldon and Dudley.

One branch of RBS which is set to close is on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow, although it will remain open until November 19 next year.

In recent years there has been a mass exodus of branches from the High Street.

So far in 2023 alone, banks have announced 578 branch closures across the UK.

Barclays branches have had the highest number of closure announcements this year. The bank has said that 185 of its sites are going to be closed.

NatWest is in second place with 116 branches, followed by Lloyds (112), Halifax (72), Virgin Money (40), Bank of Scotland (28), Ulster Bank (10), TSB (nine), RBS (five). , and are nationwide. (One).

It comes as the average number of over the counter transactions at NatWest Group branches has fallen by 60% in the four years to January 2023. Customers have chosen to use mobile apps instead.

NatWest said: “Like many industries, the majority of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking as it makes it faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognize that digital solutions are not right for everyone or every situation, and when we close branches we need to ensure no one is left behind.

“We take seriously our responsibility to support people who face challenges moving forward online, so we’re investing in providing them with support and options that work for them.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com