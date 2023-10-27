NatWest admits failure in its dealings with Farage – BBC News

by Michael Race

Business Reporter, BBC News

27 October 2023, 07:36 BST

Updated 58 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images

An independent review found NatWest made “serious failings” in its treatment of Nigel Farage after it closed his Coutts Bank account.

The report said the bank’s policies were not followed in relation to the closure of the former UKIP leader.

However, the report found that the closure was lawful, and based primarily on business reasons.

Mr Faraz said the report was a “whitewash”, describing some of the findings as “ridiculous”.

He accused the law firm Travers Smith conducting the investigation of “taking an indifferent approach to this complex issue”.

Mr Farage, a prominent Brexiteer, said earlier this year that Coutts, the elite private bank of the rich and owned by NatWest, planned to close his account and had not been given a reason.

However, the politician later received a report from the bank indicating that his political views were also taken into account.

The result was that NatWest’s chief executive, Dame Alison Rose, resigned after admitting that she had made a mistake in speaking out about Mr Farage’s relationship with the bank.

Travers Smith found that the decision to close Mr Faraz’s Coutts account was “primarily a business decision” and said the bank “considered its relationship with Mr Faraz commercially unviable as it was making significant losses “.

It found that Mr Farage’s public statements on issues such as the environment, race, gender and migration outweighed other factors, including Coutts’ reputation among customers, employees and investors.

Travers Smith said that these public views were not the deciding factor in closing his Coutts account, but he “considered them supportive of the decision”.

It concluded that Coutts “had the contractual right” to close Mr Farage’s account and the decision was made in line with policies, but the manner in which he was informed did not provide “no sufficient reason”. it was done.

NatWest apologized for “unacceptable failings”.

Sir Howard Davies, chairman of NatWest Group, said that although the investigation “confirmed the legitimate basis for the exit decision, the findings revealed clear shortcomings in how it was reached, as well as how we communicated with them and customer privacy.” Also pointed out failures in relation to. ,

They added, “We once again apologize to Mr Faraz for how he was treated. His experience fell below the standards any customer should expect.”

Source: www.bbc.com