Natural gas commodity markets, mild weather forecast could reduce winter heating costs

Natural gas industry members, both locally and nationally, are predicting a decline in winter heating bills in 2024 based on the current commodity market as well as long-term winter forecasts.

“I think overall you’re seeing increased production and less demand,” said Lee Gierzynski, a Columbia Gas spokesman. “Current market prices are low, which is related to increased production, but it is also a situation where there are fewer exports due to lower demand in the European market.”

Colombian officials estimate that these factors are contributing to a nearly 50% decline in the commodity share of natural gas bills.

There are two primary components to a natural gas bill – the cost of the natural gas, and the cost of delivering the natural gas to customers. Delivery fees cover the costs associated with providing service and emergency response, as well as the costs required to maintain, upgrade, and operate the infrastructure that delivers natural gas to homes.

According to the American Gas Association, according to the AGA 2023 Winter Heating Outlook, natural gas prices are on track to be similar to 2021 standards rather than higher than 2022 prices, thanks to higher natural gas production and natural gas inventories that are above five. Average of the year.

The AGA’s outlook projects an overall decline of around 21% in home heating prices.

However, for homeowners who may still have difficulty paying heating bills, options such as low income heating and energy assistance programs are available.

LIHEAP offers federal energy assistance grants to assist with residential heating costs. Enrollment guidelines are based on family size and income. Watch the video below for more information about the program.

Over the past few years, about 20,000 Columbia Gas customers have received LIHEAP grants to help with their bills, Gierzynski said.

“This season, they range from $300 to $1,000,” he said.

Additionally, some providers also offer additional support. Columbia works with the Dollar Energy Fund to administer a hardship program with grants of up to $500 to help pay past bills or restore service when other assistance options have been exhausted.

“Despite the anticipated decline in market prices for natural gas, we know there are times when it may be difficult for some customers to pay their utility bills,” Mark Kempick, president of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Gas, said in a news release. Is.” “We urge any customer, regardless of their situation, to contact us to explore the wide range of programs and options that can be used to retain customers.”

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter outlook projects warmer than average temperatures across the northern tier of the US.

For more information on LIHEAP, or to enroll, visit DHS.pa.gov and click on “LIHEAP” under the “Popular on DHS.pa.gov” section.

Source: triblive.com