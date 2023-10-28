NATO's Baltic expansion calms fears, empowers states like Lithuania to grow economies, creates EU's 'Silicon Valley'

Vilnius – near Russia, in countries that share political rapprochement with the Western alliance, is known as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)A deep sense of harmony prevails.

This solidarity is best described by the age-old saying, “One for all, all for one,” Oshryn ArmoniteMinister of Economy and Innovation in Lithuania, a nation committed to moving away from its Soviet past.

“Our relationship with NATO extends far beyond traditional military cooperation. “It’s innovation, space, cyber security, etc.”

Armonite shared these insights during a meeting with Benzinga, this time in Vilnius, Lithuania. The discussion began with Lithuania’s role as host of the NATO summit, which is a source of immense pride for Lithuanians. He emphasized that an important highlight of the event was to welcome the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky And the coalition’s support for Ukraine’s recovery from the bitter conflict was discussed.

Graphic: Zelensky next to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden.

The geopolitical context in which Lithuania finds itself is important in shaping its strategic priorities. Located in a sensitive location along corridors that, if blocked, could hinder NATO’s ability to send reinforcements by land, Lithuania faces unique challenges. However, unlike some neighbors, it does not share the same level of apprehension. This is, in part, due to NATO’s expansion to the north, with Finland and Sweden joining the alliance and turning the Baltic Sea into a NATO stronghold.

Accordingly, Lithuania has been empowered to turn its attention towards growing its economy, which is currently outpacing some of its European counterparts. The real impact of this three-decade-long transformation is visible on the ground in Vilnius’ infrastructure and well-dressed public.

“With a population of 3 million, when you go out, people know you,” Armonite commented, adding that Lithuania has become a knowledge economy at the forefront in many areas. “We are one of the most digitized countries in the world. For example, almost 100% of our government services are digital, and, during COVID, we were among the winners in terms of working from home.

Certainly, Lithuania’s economic structure includes traditional sectors such as logistics and materials. Nevertheless, the engineering and life sciences sectors, which make up about 3% of its GDP, constitute a large part of the economy, in sharp contrast to the European average of 1%. What’s even more remarkable is that these sectors have shown double-digit growth post-pandemic.

Graphic: Old town of Vilnius. By William John Gauthier.

“With the biotechnology sector growing 87% in 2021 and up 22% last year, we want to put more resources into that growth,” Armonite said. “COVID was not only a crisis but an opportunity, and Lithuanian biotechnology benefited.”

Credit is given to the country’s unique sandbox approach to regulation. Inga LangiteThe CEO of Unicorn Lithuania, the organization dedicated to organizing the country’s startup development, plays a key role in this process, facilitating knowledge exchange and discussion with policymakers.

“For example, we have recently started discussions with tax authorities on stock options,” he told in his offices a few blocks away from the Ministry of Economy and Innovation. “In July, their clarification changed positively, and I’m grateful they are open to discussion.”

Langite stressed the vital need to protect Lithuania’s independence by limiting the influence of outside capital through bootstrapping. He pointed to Vilnius-based Nord Security, a €2.4 billion unicorn after raising funds last month, as a shining example of Lithuania’s potential.

“After the recent slowdown in deals, growth may not be as fast as it used to be,” Langite said. He emphasized that larger companies are constantly hiring and they are offering more competitive salaries. He shed light on the issue and drew attention to projects that help streamline success in startups Tech City, founding member of Unicorn Lithuania. This €100 million private initiative has the distinction of being the largest technology hub in the EU with 55,000 square metres. led by Darius ZakaitisTech Ziti represents a permanent transformation of a Soviet-era sewing factory into a dynamic space for life and work, accommodating freelancers and large companies with hundreds of employees.

Graphic: Tech Ziti. Photo provided by Tech Ziti.

On top of that, running these various initiatives to modernize education and build the talent and infrastructure for things like Lithuania’s own Silicon Valley is a very ambitious Armonite, which is the heart of this story.

Lithuania stands on the brink of three important elections next year, including presidential, European and national elections. As Armonato prepares to lead Laivace Partiza, a social-liberal progressive party, in national elections, he is confident that the initiatives he has supported will continue regardless of the next incumbent. In short, the priorities for accelerating innovation are flexible to the changing tides of political mandates.

“Our goal is to continue our work,” Armonite concluded, adding that she sees her four-year-old party as a political startup. “My job as a president and political leader is to grow the party, and then, maybe, one day, we can become a unicorn and form our own government because now we are a small political coalition partner.”

“Lithuania is on a good path, so hopefully voters will support it too.”

