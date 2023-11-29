NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated support for Ukraine and its hopes for joining the military alliance.

Foreign ministers of NATO countries concluded two-day meetings in Brussels on Wednesday, discussing support for Ukraine, preparations for its Washington summit and serious security challenges.

The second day of the military alliance’s gathering also saw the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which was attended by Kyiv Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

He thanked NATO allies for their continued support, and said Ukraine was not going to back down in the fight to regain territorial integrity within its “internationally recognized” 1991 borders.

Kuleba stressed the importance of significantly increasing the production of weapons, ammunition and other military equipment not only to help Ukraine, but also “to ensure the security and defense capabilities of NATO countries.”

He said, “It would not be an exaggeration to say that defending Europe without Ukraine is a futile task. You cannot do it for one simple reason, because we currently have the strongest and most battle-hardened army in Europe ” ,

At the gathering, NATO allies “vowed to stand firm in their commitment to step up political and practical support to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his inaugural address, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to Ukraine. We are determined that Ukraine will one day sit at this table as a full member of our alliance.”

On the ongoing war, he said that Ukraine has caused huge damage to Russia and Moscow’s international influence.

The Secretary-General said Russia had lost more than 300,000 people, hundreds of aircraft and thousands of tanks in the attack on Ukraine.

“All this underlines (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s strategic mistake in invading Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference at the end of the meeting.

