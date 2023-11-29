NATO chief says post-war Ukraine will join military alliance subject to reforms

November 29, 2023
Speaking before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Jens Stoltenberg also said that Ukraine is causing great harm to Russia.

Ukraine will become a NATO member subject to post-war reforms, Jens Stoltenberg, the military alliance’s secretary general, said on Monday.

He was speaking ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, at which the alliance is expected to reaffirm its support for defending Ukraine against a full-scale invasion by Russia.

The two-day session on Tuesday and Wednesday will include the first foreign minister-level meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Coalition leaders made it their final summit to improve cooperation and coordination and help Kiev prepare for eventual membership.

Stoltenberg also said that Ukraine is still causing major damage to Russia, despite Kiev failing to regain the territory it had captured.

“Of course, we would like them to liberate as much territory as possible as quickly as possible, but even if the front line has not advanced, the Ukrainians are capable of inflicting heavy losses on the Russian invaders,” he said.

He said the heaviest fighting of the war has taken place in Ukraine’s east in recent weeks.

Russian troops advanced near Avdiivka

The town of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region has become a symbol of the fierce battle, experts say, with Russian forces confirming near the town over the weekend.

About 1,300 people still live in the former coal centre, compared to 30,000 before the war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Russia for causing massive navigation problems in the Black Sea.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Maritime Organization, he said that Russia should not be a member of it.

“No one has done more harm to free navigation in recent decades than Russia. It must be held accountable for this,” he said, highlighting its negative impact on people globally.

“Food exports from Ukraine impact the lives of about 400 million people in different parts of the world, including Africa and Asia,” he said.

“The poorest nations, and those that have stable social life, can unfortunately fall into chaos at any time due to lack of food on people’s tables.”

