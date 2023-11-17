Nationwide says mortgage arrears have soared in the UK as borrowers feel the squeeze

Nationwide has warned that mortgage outstanding are rising as building societies reported a rise in profits due to higher interest rates.

A rise in borrowing costs has caused financial pain for some mortgage holders, while savers have benefited after the Bank of England raised interest rates 14 times since the end of 2021.

Nationwide said its residential mortgage outstanding has increased from historically low levels but remains below the industry average.

The lender said: “Outstanding amounts are expected to increase further from current levels due to the negative impact on household finances due to both inflation and higher interest rates.”

The Bank of England raised rates to 5.25%, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis, but kept borrowing costs unchanged at its last two meetings as it warned the economy was on the brink of recession. However, it indicated that interest rates would remain high for some time to control extremely high inflation. Markets are expecting a rate cut as early as spring next year.

Nationwide identified higher interest rates, continued inflation pressures and an uncertain economic outlook as key risks.

It increased its mortgage loss provisions to £305m from £280m in April. More customers are taking up measures introduced under the mortgage charter launched by the government to help those struggling with high mortgage costs, although only 5,000 customers were on interest-only payments at the end of September.

Like other lenders, Nationwide has benefited from higher interest rates, which has its own earnings. Underlying profit before tax rose to £1.3bn in the half to September 30 from £980m a year earlier. Statutory profit rose from £969 million to £989 million after the first “fair share” payment to building society members, totaling £344 million.

A lump sum payment of £100 was given to 3.4 million members in the summer, but some branded the scheme “unfair”, with some old customers and those holding many Nationwide products angry at being left out.

Chief executive Debbie Crosbie said: “Encouragingly, economic activity, although still weak by historical standards, has been better than expected, and there are signs that cost of living pressures are beginning to ease. “However, conditions are likely to remain challenging for households in the near term, as the impact of the previous interest rate increase wears off and labor market conditions soften.”

He said rates were at or near their peak, and activity in the housing market is expected to remain slow in the coming months, although income growth and low fixed-rate mortgage rates will help improve housing affordability over time. A week earlier, Nationwide had launched a two-year fixed rate mortgage at less than 5%, which mortgage brokers called a watershed moment.

Nationwide reports household deposit growth has slowed, reflecting a decline in mortgage lending. Total gross mortgage lending fell to £12.1 billion from £19.7 billion, while commercial lending remained steady at £5.5 billion. To take advantage of higher interest rates, customers are transferring money from current accounts and instant savings to fixed-rate savings.

Mutual has extended its branch promise not to leave any town or city in which it is based until at least 2026, and says it has the largest single-brand branch network in the UK.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com