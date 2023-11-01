Nationwide says home prices surprise with 0.9% rise in October

(ES composite)

House prices rose a surprising 0.9% last month despite a slump in the property market, according to the latest data from Nationwide.

The average cost of a house in the UK rose from £257,808 to £259,423 during the month, the building society said. This reduced the annual rate of decline from 5.3% to 3.3%.

The figures come a day before the Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%. Agents say sales activity has declined, but prices remain stronger than expected.

Nationwide’s chief economist, Robert Gardner, said: “Taking into account seasonal effects, UK house prices rose by 0.9% in October. This resulted in the annual rate of house price growth rising to -3.3% from -5.3% in September.

“Nevertheless, housing market activity remains extremely weak, with only 43,300 mortgages approved for home purchases in September, approximately 30% below the monthly average prevailing in 2019.

“This is not surprising as affordability is still elevated. Market interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, have declined somewhat but they are still well above prevailing lows in 2021.

“The increase in house prices in October probably reflects the fact that the supply of properties in the market is constrained. There is little sign of forced sales that would put downward pressure on prices, as labor market conditions are solid and mortgage outstanding are at historically low levels.

Alice Hahn, personal finance analyst at investment platform BestInvest, said: “More optimistic interest rate expectations are already seeping into the mortgage market, with average two- and five-year mortgage fixed rates falling from their summer peaks as lenders Deals have been cut.” Bid to attract new business.

“Although this sounds like good news for first-time buyers, the 14 interest rate increase is still having an impact on existing homeowners. The effective interest rate – the actual interest paid on newly drawn mortgages – rose 19 basis points in September. Increased by 5.01% – a sharper jump than the 1.78% seen in September 2021.

“The average rate on outstanding mortgages is currently 3.14%, highlighting how many borrowers have not yet reached the end of the cheap deals they made before the rapid rate rise cycle began.

John Choong, senior equity research analyst at Investing Reviews: “Big questions remain whether house prices will continue to fall, but recent trends both nationwide and in Halifax have certainly shown some mildly encouraging signs that the housing market is improving below the curve.” What may be close is confirmed by this latest data, which is undoubtedly a brick and mortar curveball.

“The fact that mortgage rates are also decreasing on a weekly basis is causing affordability barriers to be lifted. Sentiment is also rising as people feel that interest rates have peaked. Real wages are also now trending positive. “This should help keep house prices up until demand comes back.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Sentiment in the UK housing market is weak, but unlike the early months of Covid or the period after the mini-budget, there is no single reason for this.

“There is financial pain from high mortgage rates, hesitation as the Bank of England struggles to control inflation, and uncertainty as a general election looms and conflict remains in the Middle East. This means that The seasonal surge in activity did not occur this autumn, although weak supply has kept price declines in check. We expect UK prices to rise 7% this year and next as inflation comes under control and mortgage rates stabilise. There will be a decline of 4% this year.

