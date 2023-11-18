Rose was forced to resign in July amid controversy over the closure of Faraz’s account.

NatWest is still looking for a new chief executive

Debbie Crosby: Only been on the job for 18 months

Nationwide’s boss has tried to calm speculation she could become chief executive of troubled NatWest.

Debbie Crosby, who only took over the building society in June last year, is seen by some as the front-runner to replace Alison Rose at the taxpayer-backed bank.

Rose was forced to resign in July this year amid controversy over the closure of Nigel Farage’s account at Coats, part of NatWest. He has since been stripped of £7.6 million of shares and bonuses.

NatWest is still searching for a new chief executive – with Crosby’s name rumored to be included.

Announcing Nationwide’s half-year results yesterday, Crosby recused himself from the job.

She told the Mail: ‘I’ve only been here for 18 months. I really wanted to join Nationwide because I like its business model. I’m really happy here.’

His comments came as Nationwide, which is owned by its members, revealed the number of homeowners falling behind on mortgage payments was rising rapidly.

Britain’s third-largest mortgage lender saw a rise in arrears in the six months to the end of September, with 0.38 per cent of residential mortgages more than three months behind on repayments. This was up from 0.32 percent in early April.

Despite insisting the number of homeowners struggling to make payments is still ‘historically low’, owners have raised £305 million to cover potential losses on the home loan balance of more than £200 billion Kept separate.

Nationwide indicated there would not be much relief until mortgage rates fell below 3.5 percent. Chris Rhodes, head of finance at the building society, said rates would need to fall further to restore confidence in the mortgage market.

The average mortgage rate for a five-year fixed mortgage is currently 5.35 percent.

Crosby told the Mail that the banking sector is in ‘much better shape’ than it was during the 2008 financial crisis.

But high interest rates are still discouraging movers. Nationwide said mortgage lending fell to £12.1 billion in the six months to September, compared with £19.7 billion a year earlier.

Despite this, building societies’ mortgage book rose to £202.3 billion at the end of September, from £201.7 billion at the beginning of April.

Profits also rose 2 per cent to £989 million due to an increase in the lender’s net interest margin – the amount the bank is earning in interest on loans compared to the amount it is paying in interest on deposits.

It increased from 1.48 percent to 1.66 percent in the half year. Susannah Streeter at Hargreaves Lansdown said: ‘The building society model appears to be in poor health.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk