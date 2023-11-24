National Labor Relations Board says Apple illegally denied benefits to nation's first unionized store

Apple improved its benefits for Apple Store employees nationwide last year.

In June 2022, the Towson Apple Store became the first Apple Store in the country to form a union

The NLRB and Towson union allege that Apple illegally denied these benefits to unionized workers.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

The National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Apple on Wednesday, alleging that the company violated US labor law by withholding benefits from unionized workers at its Towson, Maryland store, which became first apple store There will be federalization in the country in June 2022.

The NLRB complaint comes nearly a year after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents Towson workers, filed its own complaint.

Initial iam complaint The lawsuit, filed on November 2, 2022, alleges that Apple improved its health and education benefits for Apple Store employees nationwide a month earlier, but left unionized Towson workers out of the improvements.

Both the NLRB and the IAM claim that Apple’s motivation was the assistance provided by unionized employees to other Apple Store employees attempting to form a union.

NLRB Press Secretary Kayla Bladow said in an emailed press release that the complaint does not represent a final NLRB decision. Rather, it is the first step that enables its regional office to investigate claims and seek settlements.

“If the parties do not reach a settlement, a hearing with an NLRB Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) will be held beginning February 20, 2024,” he said. “The ALJ’s decision can be appealed to the Board and then to a federal appeals court.”

Representatives for Apple, the Towson Apple union and the NLRB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: www.businessinsider.com