National Grid breaks ties with Chinese supplier

National Grid has dropped a Beijing-backed supplier as concerns grow over China’s involvement in critical infrastructure.

The FTSE 100 firm, which runs Britain’s electricity network, took advice from the National Cyber ​​Security Center – a branch of GCHQ – on the decision.

It ended the contract with the UK arm of Chinese government-backed Nari Technology in April and has begun removing its components.

The move comes amid fears of foreign powers taking control of technology and businesses.

Last week ministers were urged to block the merger between Vodafone and Three, the mobile network owned by China’s CK Hutchison, using the National Security and Investment Act (NSI).

The government used its powers this month to block the sale of The Telegraph to an Abu Dhabi-backed consortium. And in November it forced Nexperia, owned by Jiaxing-based Wingtech Technology, to sell its stake in chipmaker Newport Wafer Fab.

But there are fears that the NSI, which allows the government to scrutinize and block deals, could be weakened, leaving ministers ‘powerless’ to stop takeovers.

The Cabinet Office last month launched a consultation on the legislation over fears it could hamper merger and acquisition activity.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said he wanted the act, which was introduced in 2022, to be as ‘pro-business and pro-investment’ as possible.

Luke D Pulford, executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Coalition on China, warned last month: ‘We do not want a return to the disastrous golden age of relations with Beijing, where China could penetrate Britain’s critical infrastructure and ministers could Unable to stop. ,

The Financial Times said that Nari’s subsidiary NR Electric UK no longer had access to the sites where the components were installed.

A National Grid spokesperson said the company would not comment on confidential contractual matters, but added: ‘We take the security of our infrastructure very seriously.’

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: ‘We work closely with the private sector to protect our national security.’ NREC, the UK arm of Nari Technology, could not be reached for comment.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk