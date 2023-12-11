National Council for Entrepreneurship (CNE): A new life for entrepreneurship in Senegal and the diaspora – Social News XYZ

Posted: December 11, 2023

Under the chairmanship of His Excellency Prime Minister Amadou BA, and following a successful kick-off information meeting on November 13, 2023, the Conseil National de l’Entrepreneurship (CNE) is proud to announce its official launch on December 19, 2023. Radisson Blu Hotel in Dakar. This new body offers an open and dynamic platform as an alternative to traditional employer organisations, and thanks to the arrival of an emerging generation of new business, Senegal’s economic framework through innovation and sustainable development. Committed to strengthening leaders.

changing economic environment

In an economic context of growth slowdown in 2022 due to shocks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Senegal is now moving towards recovery, with growth for the current year projected to exceed 5.3%, particularly in its oil and gas sector. Thank You for. Industry. The CNE is therefore positioning itself as a key player in supporting entrepreneurship to stimulate private investment and economic recovery.

A council open for NRIs

Recognizing the significant impact of the Senegalese diaspora in local business creation, CNE is committed to integrating these global skills to enrich national economic dynamism. Diaspora, with their substantial remittances and extensive networks, play a vital role in the economic development of the country and will be a privileged partner in our initiative.

CNE’s commitment

CNE is not only committed to supporting start-ups and experienced entrepreneurs, but also to align itself with the country’s ambitious reform agenda aimed at strengthening growth and job creation. Building specifically on the Senegal Emergent (PSE) Plan, the CNE will contribute to the national goal of enhancing competitiveness and job creation while building resilience and stability in the face of increasing risks.

call to action

We invite all entrepreneurs in Senegal and abroad to join the 400 participants already expected for this historic launch. Let us together shape Senegal’s economic future.

