National Christmas tree falls to the ground at the White House: ‘A perfect summary of Joe Biden’s presidency’

After the White House Christmas tree collapsed due to high winds, some people said on social media that it was a metaphor for the state of the current administration.

The White House’s national Christmas tree, a 40-foot-tall Norway spruce, fell to the ground Tuesday afternoon, with conservative commentators quick to point out the irony of the situation.

“The national Christmas tree has fallen,” the Republican House Committee on the Judiciary wrote in an X post. “A perfect summary of Joe Biden’s presidency.”

The downed tree comes just two days before the annual tree lighting ceremony with President Biden.

The National Christmas Tree outside the White House fell on Tuesday night. (Fox News)

Benny Johnson, a conservative talk-show host, said it was “very appropriate” for the tree to fall to the ground.

“Biden’s White House Christmas tree blown over by wind,” Johnson wrote in an ex-post. “A perfect fit for this administration.”

Conservative radio host Mike Sperazza responded, “They can’t even do the little things right.”

The new National Christmas Tree is placed on the Ellipse, which is part of the White House and President’s Park. November 11, 2023. (Kelsey Graczyk/NPS/Fox Weather)

According to Jasmine Shanti, supervisory public affairs specialist for the National Weather Service, the huge tree fell around 1 p.m. ET, during a strong wind gust.

The tree, which is in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, was immediately evaluated by NPS personnel and returned to its upright position by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

