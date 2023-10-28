Nasdaq's Fall, Bitcoin's Rise: Trends Shifting the Investment Landscape?

In a week marked by changes in market trends, Nasdaq’s recession, coupled with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Of gold The growing momentum has raised questions about potential changes in the tech investment landscape.

What happened: This week, Bitcoin’s bullish momentum extended to the broader crypto market, with BTC surging more than 14% to a new yearly high of $35,000. However, it consolidated around $33,700 and was unable to break that price level, CoinDesk reports.

See also: Is Bitcoin a good investment?

Meanwhile, the CoinDesk Market Index saw a 14% rise, and the CoinDesk Computing sector outperformed with a rise of over 17%, driven primarily by chain link LINK/USD and Fetch.AI token.

Additionally, lagging areas such as decentralized finance and digitalization saw gains of over 7%.

Notable artists include Meme Coin pepe PEPE/USD surges 76% after token burn, Chainlink surges over 44% as tokenization of real-world asset trend, and injective protocol The native token surged by 58% after the token upgrade in August.

What makes this positive week for cryptocurrencies even more important is the poor performance of US stocks. Bitcoin increased by 4.3 standard deviations this week compared to the last three months, while S&P 500 The report said the Nasdaq fell by about 2.5 to 3.0 standard deviations during the same period.

charlie morrisfounder of bytetreeAn investment advisory firm said the Nasdaq’s decline amid Bitcoin and gold’s gains reflects a change in the investment landscape.

“Big tech is expensive, and after this week’s disappointing results, the sector is no longer growing fast enough to justify premium prices,” he said.

Morris concluded by saying, “This is the end of an era, and tech investors must move on.”

why is it important: Meanwhile, more people are hoping that a regular Bitcoin investment fund, which you can buy on the stock market, will soon get the green light from regulators. This optimism is due to recent changes in the rules and regulations of cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this week, cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital Shared projections said the value of Bitcoin could increase by 74% in the first year following the launch of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the US.

Read further: Former SEC insider estimates spot Bitcoin ETF is ready for approval in just a few months

Photo by Alyoshinai on Shutterstock

Source: www.benzinga.com