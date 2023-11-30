Nasdaq unveils technology to enhance global carbon markets

Exchange operator Nasdaq has launched technology that securely digitalizes the issuance, settlement and custody of carbon credits.

Nasdaq says it will provide the technology to market infrastructure, registry platforms and other service providers globally as it works to support the development and institutionalization of global carbon markets.

Despite being a relatively young market, the carbon credit operating model is characterized by a heavy reliance on bilateral trade and manual interactions, which offers limited ability to scale as the market grows.

Nasdaq aims to allow market operators and registries to create standardized digital credits and distribute them with full auditability throughout the transaction lifecycle.

The firm has also developed a carbon taxonomy framework that can incorporate new types of credits as the market evolves, along with a set of APIs that will allow participants to interact across the market.

The service will use smart contract technology, allowing clients to create and process rights, obligations and other information related to the underlying asset. Issuance, settlement and custody capabilities can be integrated with existing technology architecture used in the financial system, or deployed as a standalone platform.

Roland Chai, EVP, Head of Marketplace Technology at Nasdaq, says: “Fragmented technology options in the trading and settlement of carbon credits have prevented the carbon industry from growing and maturing as an asset class. The lack of system flexibility, standardization and connectivity has made it challenging for critical infrastructure providers and institutional investors to access the market in a meaningful way.

“Bringing institutional grade technology to underpin the market will add more liquidity to carbon markets than ever before and open the possibility for greater interoperability between registries in the future.”

In addition to the new service, Nasdaq has teamed up with Puro.earth, a standards and registry platform for engineered carbon removal, to register CO2 Removal Certificates, or CORCs. The registry tracks the issuance, retirement, and transfer of assets, providing traceability and transparency to avoid double counting of carbon removal projects.

