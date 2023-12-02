Nasdaq unveils revolutionary technology for carbon credits to advance carbon markets

Nasdaq has introduced a groundbreaking technology aimed at securely digitalizing the issuance, settlement and custody of carbon credits. This innovative offering will be made available to market infrastructure, registry platforms and other global service providers.

The primary objective of this service is to promote the development and institutionalization of global carbon markets.

Currently, the carbon credit market operates with significant reliance on bilateral trade and manual processes, limiting its scalability as the market grows. This rigidity, coupled with the lack of standardization in credit data, has hindered adequate capital flow into the market.

Nasdaq’s cutting-edge carbon credit digitization technology



Roland Chai, Executive Vice President of Nasdaq, highlighted the need for flexibility, standardization and connectivity in carbon markets. He further said that:

“Bringing institutional grade technology to underpin the market will add more liquidity to carbon markets than ever before and open the possibility for greater interoperability between registries in the future.”

Nasdaq’s new technology will allow market operators and registries to create standardized digital credits and distribute them with full auditability throughout the transaction lifecycle.

Nasdaq has also developed a carbon taxonomy framework that can easily incorporate new types of credits as the market expands. It will also have extensive APIs that will allow participants to interact seamlessly across the market.

Together, this will help establish a standardized, trusted ecosystem capable of attracting high-quality liquidity from a wide variety of investors.

Using smart contract technology, the service enables the secure creation, processing and management of rights associated with the underlying asset. By automating asset servicing and settlement processes, the technology promises increased efficiency and transparency across the entire trade lifecycle.

Digitization and automation will ensure a comprehensive audit trail of credit ownership and retirement.

Issuance, settlement and custody capabilities can be customized to integrate with existing financial system architectures or operate as an independent platform. Thus, it allows the flexibility to connect to traditional payment networks and bilateral settlement options.

This enables infrastructure providers to continue serving traditional markets while harnessing the growth potential of carbon markets without incurring substantial costs associated with major changes.

Additionally, Nasdaq offers infrastructure optionality that enables the technology to be deployed on a centralized database or using private blockchain technology.

Partnership for Carbon Removal Excellence

Concurrent with the service launch, Nasdaq has unveiled a collaboration with Puro.earth, a leading standards and registry platform specializing in engineered carbon removal.

The purpose of their partnership is to register CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) and oversee the issuance, retirement and transfer of these assets. The ultimate goal is to prevent duplication of carbon removal projects, ensuring full traceability and transparency.

The game-changing technology will help fuel the development of voluntary carbon markets through APIs and standardized contracts.

Standardization of carbon credit contracts is important. This is especially important at a time when questions arise about the actual climate impacts of the projects that generate these credits.

According to Antti Vihavainen, CEO of Puro.Earth, accurate management of the carbon credit lifecycle is important to establish trust. Nasdaq’s new technology will modernize their carbon crediting infrastructure.

It was in February last year when Puro.earth launched the Puro Registry on Nasdaq, a public registry dedicated to CORCs.

The new system will be accessible through the Puro Connect API, which will cater to carbon marketplaces and exchanges. It will also align CORC with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Puro.earth’s Puro standard represents the first carbon removal standard designed for engineered carbon removal within VCM. It also includes top-tier carbon removal practices in line with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) definition of carbon sequestration.

Certified carbon removal suppliers are verified by an independent third-party. Companies wishing to offset their carbon emissions can purchase CORCs directly from suppliers or through a third-party marketplace.

Nasdaq’s cutting-edge technology aims to transform carbon markets by offering digitized issuance, settlement and custody for carbon credits.

The integration of the technology with the Puro Connect API and adherence to IPCC guidelines sets a new standard for carbon removal within VCM. Nasdaq’s innovation paves the way for a dynamic, trusted ecosystem that attracts diverse investors while modernizing carbon crediting infrastructure to drive market growth.

Source: carboncredits.com