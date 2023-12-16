Nasdaq Technology to Help Scale Voluntary Carbon Markets

Nasdaq has developed a new technology that securely digitalizes the issuance, settlement and custody of carbon credits that can replace manual processes and connects registries to users to help grow this new market. Which makes it easier, which is expected to increase in the coming years.

Gerard Smith, vice president of business development for digital assets for Nasdaq’s Marketplace Technology business, told Markets Media: “Most voluntary carbon market registries use old, disorganized technology that makes it difficult for clients to interface “There is a lot of screen scraping and manual processes.”

He further said that Nasdaq’s solution digitizes assets and provides a comprehensive set of APIs, which is important for users to access registry platforms in the same way they access any other financial market infrastructure.

Nasdaq has been working on the technology for about 18 months and began development about a year ago.

The digital platform is entirely new with the application layer built with smart contracts using DAML, the smart contract language developed by Digital Asset, a blockchain provider for enterprises. The distribution layer consists of one or multiple nodes, and customers can choose either an underlying database or an enterprise blockchain, depending on their particular use case and cost.

“There are barriers to scaling up voluntary carbon markets that we can help solve by giving registries an API to help them aggregate their data and provide seamless disposal instructions,” Smith said.

He said the carbon market is expected to grow significantly in volume over the next few years and it will be difficult to scale up without bringing in new technology.

“To solve some of the structural issues like price transparency, you need accurate, active secondary markets,” Smith said. “We are big supporters of standards as a way to be able to grow these markets.”

Nasdaq worked closely with the Global Blockchain Business Council on the carbon taxonomy framework, who have done a significant amount of work on defining the carbon taxonomy, which is incorporated into the new platform.

Development

Nasdaq has been active in the carbon space and more broadly in ESG solutions for some time, according to Smith. For example, its ESG solutions allow corporates to measure their carbon footprint and provide sustainability reporting for boards.

In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth, which it said is the world’s leading platform for engineered carbon removal. Puro.earth is expanding the carbon dioxide removal industry by connecting buyers with suppliers by physically capturing CO2 from the atmosphere and freezing it in sustainable storage.

Nasdaq replaced Puro.earth’s main registry platform and Smith said there are several other opportunities in the pipeline to provide Nasdaq technology more widely in carbon markets.

Antti Vihavinen, chief executive of Puro.earth, said in a statement: “Trust is essential to accurately manage the lifecycle of carbon credits. By leveraging Nasdaq’s technology, the PURO Registry, a core part of our carbon crediting infrastructure, will be modernized.

The first use case for the new technology is carbon credits but it can be used in other asset classes. The core of the platform is issuance, settlement and custody and Nasdaq has service packs that are asset class specific.

Instead of manually entering bond issuance details, data will be issued in a token that can exist either in a database or on an enterprise blockchain, and either on a single node or on distributed nodes. This lays the foundation for CSDs to tokenize the assets they are currently servicing and gives them the opportunity to start thinking about servicing new asset classes like real estate.

“We have a full service pack for voluntary carbon markets, and we will continue to build on it by adding more functionality,” Smith said. “The bond will become another service pack and we are currently integrating the platform into our central securities depository technology, which we are already doing with Chile’s CSD.”

Improving the integrity of carbon markets

Voluntary carbon markets have been criticized for lack of integrity and lack of transparency. Smith argued that technology can play a powerful role in improving overall integrity as smart contracts can bring greater transparency from issuance to settlement and custody of these assets.

Nasdaq’s technique focuses on carbon credits from the point of issuance, so it does not involve verification of the credits issued.

Smith said: “To further address integrity issues in the food chain the industry is responding with tools to verify the release process – for example, the Internet of Things and satellite to verify that Using technology to see whether the forest has actually been planted and is still there in five years’ time.”

For example, in December the World Bank announced plans to develop high-integrity global carbon markets, with 15 countries planning to earn income from the sale of carbon credits generated from preserving their forests, which could amount to $2.5. Could be up to billions. market conditions.

Each carbon credit will be monitored, reported, and verified by a third party in line with the FCPF standard and World Bank environmental and social standards, managed by the World Bank.

The World Bank will work with the private and public sector to implement integrity principles for buyers and sellers of credit and introduce common frameworks for organizations that validate and verify credit, such as independent credit rating agencies.

In December the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also approved a proposed guidance and request for public comment regarding the listing for trading of voluntary carbon credit derivatives contracts.

CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said in a statement: “The voluntary carbon market proposed guidance is a clear statement that the CFTC will do its part to enhance the standard-setting efforts already underway.” “Our goal has always been to help shape standards in support of the integrity that will lead to transparency, liquidity and ultimately price discovery – all established hallmarks of CFTC regulated markets.”

The Board of the International Organization for Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is also consulting on a set of good practices to promote the integrity and orderly functioning of voluntary carbon markets.

Source: www.marketsmedia.com