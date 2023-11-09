Warner Bros. Discovery suffers losses due to weak ad commentary

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) stock fell more than 15% in early trading Wednesday after the company said ongoing weakness in the advertising market could hurt visibility for 2024.

CFO Gunnar Weidenfels said in the company’s post-earnings conference call that 2024 “will have its share of complexity, especially as it relates to the possibility of continued sluggish advertising trends.”

He said that “from today’s perspective it is unlikely that we will be able to reach our target leverage limit by the end of 2024 without meaningful improvements in the TV advertising market.”

Like other media companies, WBD is also struggling with an unfavorable advertising environment. Earlier this summer, the company said it would reorganize its ad sales division, including its leadership team, amid weak ad demand.

Network advertising revenue declined 13% in the third quarter from a year earlier, which is similar to the decline seen in the second quarter.

The company reported a loss of $0.17 per share in the third quarter, wider than the $0.08 per share loss expected by analysts, but an improvement from last year’s loss of $0.95. Revenue of $9.98 billion came in line with consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg and rose 1% excluding foreign exchange (FX) compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow increased to more than $2 billion, stronger than analysts expected, primarily due to lower content spending due to the Hollywood strikes and continued post-merger synergy.

The company’s total streaming subscribers in the third quarter were 95.1 million, a decrease of 700,000 global subscribers since the end of the second quarter. However, the streaming losses reversed with WBD reporting direct-to-consumer (DTC) adjusted EBITDA of $111 million in the third quarter, an improvement of $745 million year-over-year.

Source: finance.yahoo.com