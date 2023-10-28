October 28, 2023
Nasdaq slips into correction zone as market drags on disappointing tech earnings


Brendan McDiarmid/Reuters

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on October 23, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid

New York CNN –

US stocks fell on Thursday under pressure from disappointing third quarter results from Big Tech companies and higher Treasury yields.

The Dow fell about 252 points, or 0.8%, and the S&P fell 1.2%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8%.

Thursday’s decline came after the S&P 500 fell to its lowest level since May on Wednesday and the Nasdaq saw its worst day since February, closing down 2.4%.

Meta shares fell about 3.7% on Thursday after Facebook’s parent company reported soft advertising revenue in the quarter. While Meta beat expectations and posted a significant quarterly revenue gain of 23% year-over-year, Wall Street was worried about its Reality Labs division, which reported a loss of $3.7 billion.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet also declined on Wednesday, falling 9.5%, as the company also reported declining earnings on Tuesday but lagged in its cloud business. This is the biggest fall of the stock since March 2020. Shares fell 2.7% Thursday morning.

Along with Meta and Alphabet, shares of other big tech companies also fell. Apple fell 2.5%. Amazon, which reported strong results Thursday afternoon, was down 1.5%.

Microsoft shares also fell 3.8% on Thursday. Microsoft on Tuesday reported revenue of $56.5 billion, representing a 13% year-over-year sales increase that also beat expectations. Microsoft’s quarterly profit reached $22.3 billion, up 27% from the year-ago period.

America’s top tech companies – Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet – together make up a quarter of the value of the S&P 500, giving them a major influence on investors’ portfolios.

The Nasdaq is now in correction territory, down more than 10% from its most recent high in July. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory and is down about 10% from its intraday high, also reached in July.

Tech stocks have also felt the impact of rising Treasury yields. The 10-year yield was near the key 5% threshold Thursday morning, but pulled back to 4.85% in the afternoon as investors digested a report showing the U.S. economy grew at a remarkably strong pace in the third quarter. That’s despite interest rates being at their highest level in 22 years.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced in the economy, grew at an annual 4.9% rate in the third quarter. GDP is adjusted for inflation and seasonal fluctuations.
That’s well above the second quarter’s 2.1% pace and faster than economists’ expectations of a 4.3% rate.

In other economic news, mortgage rates continued to climb this week amid a stronger than expected economy.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.79% in the week ended Oct. 26, up from 7.63% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac data released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 7.08%.

However, pending home sales in the US remained high in September despite the rise in rates.

Source: amp.cnn.com

