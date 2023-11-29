Nasdaq rises more than 100 points; US economy growing faster than expected
US stocks were on the rise this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite up more than 100 points on Wednesday.
After the market opened on Wednesday, the Dow was trading 0.13% higher at 35,461.86, while the NASDAQ rose 0.88% to 14,406.93. The S&P 500 also gained 0.57% to 4,580.99.
leading and lagging areas
Real estate stocks rose 1.2% on Wednesday.
Consumer Staples shares fell 0.2% in Wednesday trading.
top title
The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 5.2% in the third quarter, compared with the initial estimate of 4.9%, and this is above the market estimate of 5%.
equity trading up
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares rose 162% to $11.61 after the company received the first-ever FDA 510(k) clearance for its oral device treatment of severe obstructive sleep apnea.
shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) got a boost, rising 114% to $0.2129. China Pharma reported completion of third-party testing of dry eye disease therapeutic device.
Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) shares also rose 55% to $2.75. Envoy Medical reported third-quarter profit last week.
Equities are trading down
Biovi Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares fell 65% to $1.77 after the company announced topline efficacy data from the Phase 3 trial of NE3107 for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) fell 47% to $0.1096 after the company reported pricing of a $4 million underwritten public offering.
Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) fell 44% to $1.1798. Farfetch said it will not announce its third-quarter financial results and will not hold a related conference call previously scheduled for November 29, 2023.
Goods
In commodity news, oil was up 1.1% at $77.27, while gold was up 0.1% at $2,061.40.
Silver rose 0.8% to $25.495 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.3% to $3.8510.
euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 index rose 0.8%, the German DAX rose 1.1%, the French CAC 40 rose 0.4%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB index rose 0.9%.
The industry confidence indicator in the Eurozone declined to -9.5 in November compared to the previous month’s revised reading of -9.2, while the economic sentiment indicator rose to 93.8 in November compared to a revised reading of 93.5.
Consumer credit in the UK increased by £1.289 billion in October, compared with a revised £1.370 billion in the previous month. The manufacturing confidence index in Italy rose to 96.6 in November from 96.1 a month earlier, while the consumer confidence index in Italy rose to 103.6 in November from 101.6 in the previous period. Retail sales in Spain rose 5% year-on-year in October, compared with a revised 6.3% rise in the previous month, while the consumer price inflation rate fell year-on-year to 3.2% in November.
asia pacific market
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.26%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling 2.08% and China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.56%. Meanwhile, India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.1%.
The household supplies price index in Singapore fell 2.2% year-on-year in October, compared with a revised 0.5% decline in the previous month.
Economics
Corporate profits in the US during the third quarter increased 4.1% from the previous quarter to $2.709 trillion.
The US trade deficit in goods widened to $89.8 billion in October, from a revised $86.8 billion in the previous month.
US wholesale inventories declined 0.2% month-on-month in October, compared with a revised 0.1% increase in the previous month.
