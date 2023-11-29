US stocks were on the rise this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite up more than 100 points on Wednesday.

After the market opened on Wednesday, the Dow was trading 0.13% higher at 35,461.86, while the NASDAQ rose 0.88% to 14,406.93. The S&P 500 also gained 0.57% to 4,580.99.

leading and lagging areas

Real estate stocks rose 1.2% on Wednesday.

Consumer Staples shares fell 0.2% in Wednesday trading.

top title

equity trading up

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares rose 162% to $11.61 after the company received the first-ever FDA 510(k) clearance for its oral device treatment of severe obstructive sleep apnea.

shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) got a boost, rising 114% to $0.2129. China Pharma reported completion of third-party testing of dry eye disease therapeutic device.

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) shares also rose 55% to $2.75. Envoy Medical reported third-quarter profit last week.

Equities are trading down

Biovi Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares fell 65% to $1.77 after the company announced topline efficacy data from the Phase 3 trial of NE3107 for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) fell 47% to $0.1096 after the company reported pricing of a $4 million underwritten public offering.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) fell 44% to $1.1798. Farfetch said it will not announce its third-quarter financial results and will not hold a related conference call previously scheduled for November 29, 2023.

Goods

In commodity news, oil was up 1.1% at $77.27, while gold was up 0.1% at $2,061.40.

Silver rose 0.8% to $25.495 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.3% to $3.8510.

euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 index rose 0.8%, the German DAX rose 1.1%, the French CAC 40 rose 0.4%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB index rose 0.9%.

The industry confidence indicator in the Eurozone declined to -9.5 in November compared to the previous month’s revised reading of -9.2, while the economic sentiment indicator rose to 93.8 in November compared to a revised reading of 93.5.

Consumer credit in the UK increased by £1.289 billion in October, compared with a revised £1.370 billion in the previous month. The manufacturing confidence index in Italy rose to 96.6 in November from 96.1 a month earlier, while the consumer confidence index in Italy rose to 103.6 in November from 101.6 in the previous period. Retail sales in Spain rose 5% year-on-year in October, compared with a revised 6.3% rise in the previous month, while the consumer price inflation rate fell year-on-year to 3.2% in November.

asia pacific market

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.26%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling 2.08% and China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.56%. Meanwhile, India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.1%.

The household supplies price index in Singapore fell 2.2% year-on-year in October, compared with a revised 0.5% decline in the previous month.

Economics

The US economy grew at an annualized rate of 5.2% in the third quarter, compared with the initial estimate of 4.9%, and this is above the market estimate of 5%.

Corporate profits in the US during the third quarter increased 4.1% from the previous quarter to $2.709 trillion.

The US trade deficit in goods widened to $89.8 billion in October, from a revised $86.8 billion in the previous month.

US wholesale inventories declined 0.2% month-on-month in October, compared with a revised 0.1% increase in the previous month.

