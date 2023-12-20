Nasdaq is about to do something it has done only 4 times since 1986. History says that the stock market will do the same in future also.

A digitally rendered 3D bull standing on a computer chip, ready to charge

Nasdaq 100 Having an incredible year. It has gained 51.9% year to date, which is a sharp reversal from 2022 when it fell into bearish territory.

But gains of more than 50% in a year are incredibly rare. In fact, this has happened only four times since the Nasdaq-100 was established in 1986:

In 1991, the index increased by 64.9%

In 1998, it jumped 85.3%

In 1999, it increased by 101.9%

It increased by 53.5% in 2009

Back-to-back monster gains in 1998 and 1999 preceded the dotcom tech crash, which led to three consecutive years of stock market decline from 2000 to 2002. That era was filled with Internet companies that had little financial success to support their sky-high valuations, which is a far cry from today’s environment.

I would argue that 2023 is similar to 1991 and 2009; On all three occasions, the market posted strong gains after suffering huge losses a year earlier. Assuming the Nasdaq-100 maintains its gains for the remainder of the year, historical data suggests an incredible chapter may lie ahead for the stock market.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Economic trends are setting the stage for more gains in the stock market

The Nasdaq-100 has fallen 33% in 2022, primarily due to macroeconomic headwinds. Inflation was rising that year and to fight it the US Federal Reserve began an incredibly aggressive campaign of raising interest rates. Within a period of 18 months, the federal funds rate increased from 0.25% to 5.50%.

Consumers faced the double whammy of higher prices at the mall, grocery stores and gas stations as well as rising mortgage payments. Those pressures forced investors to lower their growth forecasts for the stock market, which had a particularly negative impact on the technology sector because it trades at premium valuations.

Slowing consumer spending was the Fed’s goal, and it has managed to reduce inflation dramatically so far. In fact, experts are predicting six interest rate cuts in 2024 as this much progress has been made. This is the reason why the stock market has risen rapidly this year.

Nasdaq-100 preparing for multi-year winning streak

Let’s look at the data for 1991 and 2009. The Nasdaq-100 gained more than 50% in each of those years, and on both occasions, it marked the beginning of a nine-year winning streak!

That’s right, the periods from 1991 to 1999 and 2009 to 2017 are tied for the longest winning streaks in Nasdaq-100 history. But that’s not the only indicator pointing to years of gains from here.

Years when the Nasdaq-100 bounced back from a singular annual loss (as it did in 2023) marked the beginning of a bull market that lasted on average more than six years.

This technical trend could fuel the next bull market

The data I shared above shows the possibility of further gains in the stock market. But historical data alone is not enough to confirm the market’s next move – that would be too simple. Investors should always expect the unexpected.

That said, there is a clear trend emerging in the technology sector, and investors should consider buying a part of it no matter what the broader market does.

That trend is artificial intelligence (AI). Chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT attracted the attention of investors this year with their ability to rapidly generate text, images, video, and even computer code. Companies are already monetizing the technology, and Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management estimates it could add a whopping $200 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was one of the best AI plays in 2023; Its data center chips are critical to the development, training and deployment of AI models, and that momentum is likely to continue in the coming years. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another great AI option moving forward. It has a majority stake in ChatGPT developer OpenAI, and has integrated chatbots into its product portfolio to create new revenue sources.

Some of the world’s most prominent investors are buying AI stocks, and a multi-year bull market could be the ideal breeding ground for powerful gains.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our analyst team has investment advice, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter he has run for more than a decade, Motley Fool Stock AdvisorThe market has tripled.*

They reveal what they believe ten best stocks For Investors to Buy Now…and Walmart Wasn’t One of Them! That’s right – they think these 10 stocks are even better.

View 10 Stocks

*Stock Advisor Returns by 12/11/2023

Anthony Di Pizio has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Nasdaq is about to do something it has done only 4 times since 1986. History says that the stock market will do the same in future also. Originally published by The Motley Fool

Source